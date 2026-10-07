Vikings’ QB Situation Sparks Major Bleacher Report Warning

The NFL trade deadline is not until Tuesday, November 10. However, several analysts have put together articles on ways teams can improve. For the Minnesota Vikings, Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton indicated that the Vikings should look at the quarterback position heading into the trade deadline.

Kyler Murray has led the Vikings in the quarterback room this season. There have been some bumps in the road so far, as he has put up some interesting numbers in his first three games. He has gone 45-of-71 for 433 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions. Thankfully, the Vikings’ run game has been able to supplement the offense. On top of this, Kevin O’ Connell seems to have a clear vision for the unit.

With that being said, he has improved as of late. Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins is the perfect example. After struggling early in the game, the quarterback began to find his groove in the fourth quarter. He completed 13-of-14 passes for 120 yards, finishing the day 27-of-37 for 247 yards. In addition, the Vikings ran 54 snaps out of the shotgun formation, working to his strengths.

Beyond Murray, however, the quarterback depth is thin. Mouton proposed that the Vikings add to the position and continue to strengthen it.

Last year, Carson Wentz dealt with injuries, which plagued him early in his career. Minnesota traded third-year quarterback J.J. McCarthy to the New York Giants. In seven games, including two starts, Max Brosmer has thrown four interceptions without a touchdown.

To cover their bases at the most important position, the Vikings should add a veteran quarterback. O’Connell may have to bench Murray, and if he does, Minnesota will need a backup for Wentz.

Vikings Quarterback Depth Is Thin

To be fair to the Vikings’ quarterback depth, Carson Wentz filled in nicely for Murray when the latter was out with injuries. The veteran has gone 23-of-39, throwing for 276 yards, three touchdowns, and no interceptions. He has also been able to put together a 106.4 QBR.

Some of his best games have come early in the season. Murray went down early with a concussion in the opening game against the Green Bay Packers. Wentz came in and finished the job. He went 12-of-19, throwing for 133 yards and three touchdowns. He struggled a little bit more in the Vikings Week 2 contest against the Chicago Bears. He went 11-of-20, throwing for 143 yards. There were positives to that start, however, as he did not commit a turnover.

Backup Depth Has Been Important At Position

Although he has played well, he is 33 years old, Wentz is on the older side for a backup quarterback. On top of Wentz’s age, there are no guarantees that Murray will be able to stay healthy or play at a high level. He has shown promise over the course of the past couple of games. However, backup quarterback depth is extremely important.

Beyond Wentz 25-year-old Max Brosmer is also in the room. He projects as the team’s third quarterback. He has played in seven games overall, making to start. He has 328 yards, no touchdowns, and four interceptions. The quarterback threw for 263 yards and an interception during the preseason. He has shown flashes of talent, and he could be a solid quarterback. However, additional experience in the room could be needed.

It will certainly be interesting to see what the Vikings do here. If they have an opportunity to add a quarterback, it would be wise for them to at least attempt to add something at the position. Adding another layer of depth in the room is certainly never a bad thing, especially with the length of an NFL season.