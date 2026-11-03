Insider Gives Kirk Cousins Outlook Amid Vikings Trade Speculation

After the loss to the Detroit Lions in Week 8, the Minnesota Vikings‘ QB situation entered the national media spotlight. Minnesota’s offense has yet to start trending upward, and the team has evaded serious discussions on this matter because they were winning.

Kyler Murray finished 17-of-29 on his pass attempts for 210 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception, posting an 89.7 passer rating in the loss to Detroit. However, his inability to consistently connect with his top receivers stood out.

He completed just three of eight passes to Jordan Addison and went five of nine when targeting Justin Jefferson, leaving room for concern about the Vikings’ passing game. As a result, there’s been trade speculation regarding whether Minnesota could make a move for a QB.

One player in the speculation chatter is Las Vegas Raiders QB Kirk Cousins. Nonetheless, ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter set the record straight on whether Cousins is a serious trade candidate for any team looking for QB help.

“The Raiders are at .500 for the first time in years,” Schefter said during a Nov. 3 appearance on “UNSPORTSMANLIKE.” “They’re relevant; they’re winning. He’s an example for Mendoza.

” What are you going to get back for Kirk Cousins? I’m making this up again. I haven’t asked them. A [fourth-round pick]? Is that worth it to destroy the morale of your team and take away a mentor for Fernando? I don’t think so.”

Vikings Urged to Trade Two Day 2 Picks for Kirk Cousins

Cousins has played 329 pass snaps so far for the Raiders this season, leading to a PFF passing grade of 76.5. Moreover, the veteran QB has thrown for 2,124 passing yards and 19 touchdowns against five interceptions while recording 10 big-time throws and seven turnover-worthy plays.

It’s because of this production that The Volume’s Colin Cowherd urged the Vikings to give up a second- and a third-round pick to the Raiders for Cousins to move on from Murray amid his struggles.

“Go get Kirk Cousins,” Cowherd said in a Nov. 2 video from “The Colin Cowherd Podcast.” “There’s too much talent here. You’re looking at a 0-4 stretch with Kyler Murray, who I thought was going to be better than Sam Darnold.

“I’m not saying he’s great, but you’ll win games with him, and they are. Am I off my rocker? Go give up a second- and third-round pick and go get Kirk Cousins.”

Will Any Starting QBs Be Traded Before the Deadline?

Meanwhile, Schefter also noted during his appearance on “UNSPORTSMANLIKE” whether he sees any starting QB getting moved before the trade deadline.

“I think Jacoby Brissett would be in play now, obviously, but he’s not a starting quarterback,” Schefter added. “I guess the question I wonder is, yesterday there were questions about Daniel Jones. The Colts said they’re sticking with him. Would that be a guy that some team would check in on?

“By the way, who’s to say that on Sunday somebody doesn’t lose a quarterback and then trade for a starter? There are no absolutes, but I don’t see that right now outside of a Jacoby Brissett or a Daniel Jones.”