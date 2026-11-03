Vikings Urged to Trade Two Key Assets for Raiders’ Kirk Cousins

The Minnesota Vikings suffered their first loss of the season against the Detroit Lions in Week 8, raising questions about Kyler Murray’s performance under center.

Murray finished 17-of-29 for 210 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception, posting an 89.7 passer rating. However, his inability to consistently connect with his top receivers stood out.

He completed just three of eight passes to Jordan Addison and went five of nine when targeting Justin Jefferson, leaving room for concern about the Vikings’ passing game. With Murray and Minnesota’s offense not moving in the right direction, trade speculation has begun brewing.

The Volume’s Colin Cowherd urged the Vikings to give up a second- and a third-round pick to the Las Vegas Raiders for Kirk Cousins.

“Go get Kirk Cousins,” Cowherd said in a Nov. 2 video from “The Colin Cowherd Podcast.” “There’s too much talent here. You’re looking at a 0-4 stretch with Kyler Murray, who I thought was going to be better than Sam Darnold.

“I’m not saying he’s great, but you’ll win games with him, and they are. Am I off my rocker? Go give up a second- and third-round pick and go get Kirk Cousins.”

Raiders Shouldn’t Give Away Kirk Cousins

Meanwhile, in the same segment, The Volume’s John Middlekauff believes that Day 2 picks should be what the Raiders would want for Cousins and that the Silver and Black shouldn’t be looking to give away the player.

“I ain’t handing [Cousins] away because he cost me nothing, and even next year, taking a $10 million hit,” Middlekauff said. “So it’s like, ‘Hey, second-round pick minimum. I’m just handing him to you for a fourth-round pick?’ Like the Colts‘ backup GM is just giving away their good players.

“I don’t think that’s crazy, but if I’m the Raiders, after another game where you just look up, and Cousins is wheeling and dealing touchdowns, I get us the Jets, but if you look at the Raiders’ schedule, they’ve been so bad for so long.

“I guess they’ve got the Niners, the Seahawks coming up, and then the Broncos. So I’m not acting like they’re a playoff team, but they definitely want to be competitive. They’ve been down for a long time. I have a hard time seeing them just give away Cousins.”

Vikings Get Another Kirk Cousins Message Amid Offense Issues

Meanwhile, Cowherd isn’t alone in the idea that the Vikings should be looking for a reunion with Cousins ahead of the Nov. 10 trade deadline, as former NFL QB Chase Daniels believes that’s the move Minnesota should be making.

“The talk about a trade for Kirk Cousins is going to continue,” Daniel said in a Nov. 1 video from “Bussin’ With The Boys.” “If you’re the Vikings, you need to get back in the race and seriously consider looking into Kirk Cousins.

“Why wouldn’t you be checking into the Raiders and Kirk Cousins? Kirk is absolutely balling and had an amazing game against the Jets. Your defense cannot carry you the entire year. Yes, I agree that Kyler played well in the second half.”

Cousins has played 329 pass snaps so far for the Raiders this season, leading to a PFF passing grade of 76.5. Moreover, the veteran QB has thrown for 2,124 passing yards and 19 touchdowns against five interceptions while recording 10 big-time throws and seven turnover-worthy plays.