Vikings Floated in Realistic Trade Idea for Eagles’ Saquon Barkley

The Minnesota Vikings‘ offense is starting to flash what it could be after their Week 5 win over the New Orleans Saints. Nonetheless, one aspect that the team lacks is a dynamic running back to complement their passing game.

Aaron Jones Sr. produced in the win over New Orleans as the veteran running back recorded 113 rushing yards on 25 carries and one touchdown. Nonetheless, could the Vikings pursue a running back leading up to the trade deadline?

Jordan Mason has been out since Week 1 after suffering a fractured thumb. Jones has shown that he can carry the load, but in this potential championship window this season, could the Minnesota Vikings pursue a player with Super Bowl-winning experience?

Christopher Kline of FanSided floated a trade idea in which the Vikings land Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley. In an Oct. 12 article, Kline pitched that the Vikings would send Jones and a 2028 fifth-round pick for Barkley and a 2028 seventh-round pick.

“The Minnesota Vikings aren’t quite so bad [running the football], and their 5-0 record has kept panic at bay,” Kline wrote. “That said, Minnesota is relying heavily upon its ball-hawking defense. The offense is sluggish at best, and the run game certainly hasn’t popped (-0.15 EPA per rush).

“Aaron Jones Sr. was on the chopping block at the end of last season. The Vikings ultimately brought him back on a one-year, $5.6 million contract to maintain depth. He has, to his credit, stepped up in the absence of Jordan Mason, who hit IR in Week 1. Still, the Vikings need to ramp up the run attack, as Kyler Murray simply will not manufacture many wins with his arm.”

Why Eagles Trade Saquon Barkley to Minnesota Makes Sense

Moreover, Kline sees this move as benefiting both sides, as the Eagles get a running back that knows the type of offense they are trying to run, while the Vikings get a star running back that can be the No. 1 guy.

“The Eagles take back Jones, a seasoned veteran with a hale and hearty track record,” Kline added in his article. “He should pick up the Mannion offense without issue. While Jones and Mannion did not overlap in their tenures with Green Bay, plenty of Matt LaFleur’s stylistic flair has made its way to Philadelphia this season (with varied success).

“Jones can help keep Philly afloat the rest of the year, while Barkley infuses the Vikings’ sluggish offense with even more star power. Surely a team with Justin Jefferson and Barkley can’t remain feeble all season.”

Adam Thielen on Vikings Offense, Kyler Murray

Meanwhile, with the Vikings’ offense showing signs of life in Week 5, the team’s former wideout Adam Thielen shared his thoughts on the win that moves Minnesota to 5-0, especially on starting QB Kyler Murray.

“The way the defense is playing, I think the first couple of weeks proved that it was possible,” Thielen said during an Oct. 12 appearance on KFAN. “Especially with how the offense played the first couple of weeks, it’s like, ‘All right, if they can progress a little bit, there’s definitely a chance.’ We saw that a little bit [against the Saints].

“You’re starting to see why they brought Kyler in—scrambling a little bit, getting some yards with his feet, then scrambling and dumping it to the running back, who gets 15 yards. They’re just starting to see glimpses of Kyler being Kyler. Let’s not forget him sitting in the pocket and delivering a perfect ball to Justin Jefferson in the back of the end zone with three guys around him. There are definitely glimpses of what this could be.”