Vikings Receive Realistic Trade Idea for Ravens’ Derrick Henry

Over the last handful of days, the Minnesota Vikings’ name has popped up in reports as one of the teams interested in the Indianapolis Colts‘ Jonathan Taylor.

However, the question is whether general manager Nolan Teasley wants to pay the draft capital for the 27-year-old running back ahead of the Nov. 10 trade deadline.

It’s clear that the Vikings’ running game needs improvement, but could Teasley pivot to another tailback rather than make an aggressive move for Taylor? Entering the 2026 NFL season, many expected the Baltimore Ravens to be contenders in the AFC. Nonetheless, the campaign hasn’t gone as planned.

Lamar Jackson is on injured reserve with a right thumb injury and will miss a minimum of four games. Moreover, the Ravens are 4-5 in a competitive AFC North, so it seems that without Jackson, their playoff chances are slim to nonexistent.

As a result, could Baltimore be open to trading their veteran players like running back Derrick Henry? In a Nov. 6 article, Wynston Wilcox of FanSided put together a trade idea involving the Vikings and Ravens for Henry. As part of his trade pitch, Wilcox has Minnesota giving up a 2027 third-round pick and a 2027 sixth-round pick (via the New York Jets).

“Minnesota has been rumored to be in play for all the top running back targets at the deadline, including Jonathan Taylor and Tony Pollard,” Wilcox wrote. “Why not put Henry on their radar, too?

“The Vikings need a boost to their rushing attack — not because Jordan Mason isn’t enough, but because their quarterback play hasn’t been great. Minnesota is 6-1, but that’s because they have a defense that’s been terrorizing offenses all year.”

Ravens’ Derrick Henry Can Still Produce Despite Being 32

Henry has played 285 total snaps so far for the Ravens this season, earning a 74.8 overall PFF grade. Moreover, the veteran running back has carried the ball 158 times for 632 rushing yards and eight touchdowns while averaging 4.0 yards per attempt on the ground and forcing 19 missed tackles as a runner.

Meanwhile, in the passing game, Henry has caught 12 passes on 13 targets for 75 receiving yards and one touchdown. Despite being 32 years old, Henry is still showing he can produce and would be a major injection to the Vikings’ running game.

“For the Vikings to get Henry, they’re going to have to pay,” Wilcox added. “I think a third-rounder and a sixth-rounder is reasonable. Henry is still good enough to yield a second-round pick, but he is [32] years old, so I think it’s less likely he brings back that much in return.

“The Vikings shouldn’t feel obligated to retain draft picks simply because they’re in their championship window. Henry could be the difference in turning regular-season success into playoff success, or exiting another playoff early.”

Vikings Urged to Pursue Derrick Henry Before Trade Deadline

Meanwhile, former Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr recently stated that he would like for Minnesota to pursue Henry along with veteran QB Kirk Cousins before the trade deadline.

“Now, with a Lamar Jackson injury, the Ravens’ season is done,” Barr said in a Nov. 5 video from the “Bent Outta Shape” podcast. “Everyone talks about Jonathan Taylor, but the Vikings need to go get Derrick Henry.

“I want to see [Cousins] handing the ball to Derrick Henry, then using play action with Henry and tossing to Jets, [TJ Hockenson], and [Jordan] Addison. I think that would elevate the Vikings immediately to Super Bowl contention.”