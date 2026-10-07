Vikings Reveal Major Odell Beckham Jr. Update Ahead of Sunday

Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell had a positive prognosis for newly-signed Odell Beckham Jr. The coach believes that the wide receiver can get ramped up for Sunday’s showdown against the New Orleans Saints. The coach spoke to the media on Wednesday afternoon.

Beckham playing on Sunday would mean a bit of a homecoming for him. He played for LSU from 2011-2013 and was most explosive receivers for the program during that timeframe.

Now, he could be in line to return to a place he once called home. ESPN’s Kevin Seifert reported this.

Kevin O’Connell says he thinks Odell Beckham Jr. can get ramped up quickly and be available Sunday in New Orleans if needed.

Odell Beckham Jr. Was Star For Tigers

Beckham was a major playmaker for the Tigers during his collegiate days. As a freshman, he recorded 41 receptions for 475 yards and two touchdowns. The playmaker increased production as a sophomore, as he tallied 43 receptions for 713 yards and two touchdowns. Those numbers were certainly a step in the right direction. However, he was in line for bigger things in his junior year.

The 2013 campaign, his junior year, was one where he really exploded. He recorded 59 receptions for 1,152 yards and eight touchdowns, averaging 19.5 yards per reception. The multi-faceted playmaker also produced on special teams, as he recorded 32 kickoff returns for 845 yards as well as 18 punt returns for 160 yards. Beckham set the LSU single-season record with 2,315 all-purpose yards. This was the second-highest mark in SEC single-season history.

What Does This Mean For The Vikings?

Beckham will be able to bring a bit of insurance for the Vikings’ receiver room. Justin Jefferson is suffering from injury at the moment. Although none of the injuries appeared to be season-threatening by any means, a veteran playmaker like Beckham will be able to provide insurance. In the meantime, he’s just another weapon that Minnesota will be able to use.

On top of this, Kyler Murray has been able to find other offensive targets. Murray said that the offense is close to producing a high level following Sunday’s win over the Miami Dolphins. In terms of overall production, he may be right. His connection with tight end TJ Hockenson is a perfect example. The tight end caught all of his 13 targets for 119 yards. That allowed Murray to be able to find his rhythm.

Overall, Beckham’s signing is certainly a step in the right direction for the offensive unit. It is a low-risk, potentially high-reward type of deal. The Vikings certainly need more production at wide receiver. Although Beckham has not been the player he once was, he does offer a veteran presence to a unit that is close to breaking out.

Time will tell what Beckham will be able to do. However, the Vikings were smart to kick the proverbial tires and see what the playmaker has left in the tank. At best, the Vikings gave Kyler Murray another playmaker in Odell Beckham Jr. At worst, the Vikings at least have wideout depth moving forward, in what is a competitive division.