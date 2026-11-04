Vikings Predicted To Sell Recent Day 2 Selection Ahead Of Trade Deadline

The Minnesota Vikings sit atop the NFC North with an impressive 6-1 record. However, with every team in the division boasting a winning record through eight weeks, many believe Minnesota might look to add an asset via the trade market to maintain their lead.

They’ve been one of the most popular landing spots for Colts Pro Bowl running back Jonathan Taylor, and some even think they might make a big swing to upgrade the quarterback position.

Conversely, others believe they might leverage a few offensive weapons who haven’t contributed much offense this season. Jordan Addison’s name has circulated, and Jauan Jennings has also been a popular trade candidate. Most recently, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler said that he’s the most likely candidate to be dealt within the next week.

“The Vikings had trade talks with San Francisco about Jennings, who preferred to stay in Minnesota, and the team obliged,” Fowler wrote. “And he has played 62 snaps over the past two weeks, so perhaps both sides can move forward. But he has been in trade discussions already, so he can always return to the conversation.”

Backup pass-catcher Tai Felton, whom the Vikings selected in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft, might not be as big of a name as those two, but you can also throw his name into that ring of speculation. ESPN’s Aaron Schatz highlighted him as a potential option for the Cardinals to improve their receiving corps ahead of next week’s trade deadline.

“Vikings WR Tai Felton. Felton has only six receptions in a season and a half in the NFL, but the Cardinals could try to find the skills that made him a third-round pick in 2025,” Schatz wrote. “They need young receiving talent behind Michael Wilson.”

Tai Felton Has Been Phased Out Of Vikings’ Offense

The 23-year-old still has some untapped potential, but he’s become an afterthought when the Vikings have the ball. The only games where he’s played more than 4 snaps are the ones where Justin Jefferson or Jordan Addison are sidelined.

While he was always a long shot to crack the top three on the depth chart, he was still expected to play a role as a deep threat on offense. A strong showing throughout training camp reinforced that notion.

Unfortunately, that hasn’t come to fruition, as the Vikings’ offense has struggled to take flight over the first half of the season. Felton has only 3 catches for 41 yards this season. He also finished last season with only 3 grabs for 25 yards.

What Could Vikings Receive For The Pass-Catcher?

With Felton’s limited production, they’d be hard-pressed to get a return on investment remotely close to the third-round selection they used on him. If another team thinks they can tap into his potential with a change of scenery, the Vikings would probably receive a sixth-round pick for his services.

Another route the Vikings could potentially take is by shipping him off for an underperforming running back. Player-for-player trades are rarer, but that would give the Vikings someone who could help (at a position with paper-thin depth and persistent injury concerns) over a potential playoff run.