Vikings Announce T.J. Hockenson Injury During Saints Game

After an impressive game in Week 4, Minnesota Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson was looking to build on that momentum. However, early in the game against the New Orleans Saints in Week 5, Hockenson suffered an injury.

The Vikings announced in the middle of the game against the Saints on Oct. 11 that Hockenson is being evaluated for a concussion, and his return was initially questionable. However, Minnesota would later announce that he’s out for the game.

TE T.J. Hockenson (concussion) has been downgraded to out. https://t.co/EHnJqjp712 — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) October 11, 2026

Moreover, Hockenson’s injury is a blow to the Vikings’ passing game given that Jordan Addison will miss the game with a hamstring injury and veteran wideout Odell Beckham Jr. is also inactive. Still, Minnesota does have Justin Jefferson playing for quarterback Kyler Murray.

T.J. Hockenson on Kyler Murray Connection

Losing Hockenson is a major blow given that the veteran was coming off recording 13 receptions on 13 targets for 119 receiving yards against the Miami Dolphins in the Week 4 win. Furthermore, Hockenson had developed chemistry with Murray.

During an Oct. 9 appearance on “The Jim Rome Show,” Hockenson shared where he feels his chemistry is currently with Murray heading into the Week 5 game against the Saints.

“I think it’s a week-by-week thing,” Hockenson said. “Every day we step out here between the white lines, we’re just trying to get better. Kyler’s made great strides, obviously, with this being his first year in our system.

“Every day we’re coming out here, communicating, talking about what we’re seeing and what he’s seeing and how we can mesh those two things. So, yeah, it’s been fun to be on this side and just continue ascending.”

Vikings Reason for Signing Odell Beckham Jr.

Beckham isn’t playing in this game against New Orleans, but he could be an important depth piece if any of these injuries to Addison or Hockenson linger after the bye week.

Minnesota’s next game will be on the 25th against the Indianapolis Colts, and Beckham could make his Vikings debut in that game. The Vikings will be looking to get more out of Beckham, who didn’t make much impact in his reunion with the New York Giants, leading to their decision to cut him.

Speaking with the media on Oct. 7, head coach Kevin O’Connell shared the reason for this signing.

“I think just being a little banged up in that receiver room and just knowing how we can be a player or two away from needing to call upon guys to be elevated and make plays and the fact that we could bring Odell in on our practice squad and start getting him acclimated to our offense,” O’Connell told reporters.

“Obviously, I have a great history with him going back to 2021, spending a lot of time with him when he came in midseason and getting him ready to help us, and just how impactful he was down the stretch of that season. Really great job by [Vikings general manager Nolan Teasley] and his staff getting a player of Odell’s caliber in here and just excited to get him going.”

Minnesota has gotten production out of Kyle Van Noy, and it will be interesting to see if they can do the same with Beckham.