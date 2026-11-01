Vikings Can Pivot to $22 Million RB Amid Major Jonathan Taylor Updates

The Minnesota Vikings are one of the odds-on favorites to deal for superstar running back Jonathan Taylor, but if he proves too expensive and/or lands elsewhere, Minnesota could turn its attention to Tony Pollard of the Tennessee Titans.

Tennessee has already confirmed its status as sellers ahead of the NFL trade deadline on November 10 by flipping Jeffery Simmons to the Chicago Bears in a blockbuster deal last week. After moving on from literally the league’s best defensive tackle, albeit for two first-round picks and then some, it isn’t hard to imagine the Titans parting ways with Pollard for the right price.

Jeremy Fowler and Matt Bowen of ESPN last week named Pollard among the top 25 trade candidates in the league, particularly given the need at the position.

“Several teams could use a running back, and Pollard is an attractive fallback plan if the Colts stand pat on Taylor,” Fowler wrote on October 28.

He and Bowen named the Vikings and the Washington Commanders as the top two trade partners for the Titans RB based on his skill set and the potential fits.

“Pollard’s receiving traits have been minimized in a struggling Titans offense this season, but he had 30 or more catches in each of his previous five seasons,” Bowen added. “He’s a dual-threat back who could step into a lead role — if the Titans decided to make a move.”

Tony Pollard Will Be Less Expensive Than Jonathan Taylor in Every Way

Pollard is in the final season of his $21.75 million contract, which means he has no strings attached beyond 2026.

He should also prove considerably less expensive in trade than Taylor, who is under contract through 2028 and who might go for two Day 2 picks in the coming days.

“The Colts already turned down a 2027 second-round draft pick plus an additional pick for RB Jonathan Taylor, making clear they’d want a premium to trade the face of the franchise,” Tom Pelissero reported via X on Saturday, October 31.

Vikings Will Face Competition From Giants, Other NFL Franchises for Colts RB Jonathan Taylor

Taylor’s price is liable to stay high, regardless of whatever else happens on the RB market in the coming days, due to all the interest in him.

According to Jonathan Jones of The Athletic, the New York Giants have emerged as the most likely threat steal Taylor from the Vikings via a trade deal.

“The Vikings and Giants appear to be the favorites to land him if he’s dealt, but he can’t fit under Minnesota’s cap right now,” Jones wrote on Saturday. “So either the Vikings would have to rearrange a deal or two, or the Colts would have to eat some of his salary, which would likely drive the price up for the acquiring team.”

Also interested in Taylor are the Denver Broncos, Green Bay Packers and Seattle Seahawks, according to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Ian Rapoport on Saturday.