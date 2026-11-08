Vikings Receive Insider Update on Colts’ Jonathan Taylor, Daniel Jones

The Minnesota Vikings are one team to watch ahead of the trade deadline on Nov. 10. Minnesota is reportedly keen on the Indianapolis Colts‘ Jonathan Taylor, and NBC Sports NFL insider Mike Florio also floated the possibility of the Vikings landing Daniel Jones too.

If the Vikings’ QB play doesn’t improve against the Buffalo Bills in Week 9 with Carson Wentz under center, then perhaps Jones could be a serious option for Minnesota.

Ahead of the trade deadline, NFL insider Ian Rapoport shared the latest on Nov. 8 regarding where the situation stands with Taylor and Jones.

“Teams are still calling about Jonathan Taylor, who is kind of the belle of the ball before the trade deadline,” Rapoport said during an appearance on NFL Network. “Our understanding is that they have an offer of at least a second-round pick and more on the table. They are holding out for more. The Colts want it to be a blockbuster similar to what Christian McCaffrey got.

“So we’ll see if they do jump and end up making a deal before [Nov. 10]. Then here’s an interesting one: Daniel Jones. The starting quarterback for the Indianapolis Colts is the subject of trade calls. We know the Baltimore Ravens called about him before they made that trade for Jacoby Brissett. The Minnesota Vikings have a history with Daniel Jones as well.”

Could Vikings Consider Trading for Colts’ Daniel Jones?

Moreover, Rapoport believes that the Vikings are a team to watch regarding Jones and whether Minnesota decides to reunite with the veteran QB.

“There’s plenty of speculation based on his history and the quarterback issues there,” Rapoport added. “I would consider the Vikings a team to watch before Tuesday. Of course, they play [on Nov. 9], so if anything were to happen, it would be Tuesday. I would imagine there will be more things happening [on Nov. 10].”

Jones has played 308 pass snaps for the Colts so far this season, leading to a PFF passing grade of 46.0. Moreover, he has thrown for 1,542 yards and five touchdowns against nine interceptions while recording six big-time throws and 20 turnover-worthy plays.

Broncos Could Be Cooling Interest in Jonathan Taylor

Regarding Taylor, KOA’s Benjamin Allbright recently shared an update from the Broncos‘ perspective and where the team stands regarding Taylor.

“I know [Broncos] fans all want that move,” Allbright said in a Nov. 7 video from Broncos Roundtable. “I will say that I don’t know if there’s an offer on the table for Jonathan Taylor. As of Tuesday morning, there wasn’t. I’ve seen a lot of stuff out there.

“I’ve seen a fake report about Jonah Coleman and a first-rounder. That is absolutely false. So, I don’t know if there’s an offer out there. I know they’ve made some phone calls about the price tag, but I don’t know if there’s an offer out there.”

Taylor has played 412 snaps on offense so far for Indianapolis, leading to a 62.8 overall PFF grade. The Colts star has carried the ball 148 times for 610 rushing yards and eight touchdowns while averaging 4.1 yards per attempt on the ground and forcing 19 missed tackles as a runner.

Meanwhile, in the passing game, Taylor has caught 21 passes on 28 targets for 202 receiving yards. As a result, the Colts want fair value for a player of this production.