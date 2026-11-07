Vikings Issued Trade Deadline Message on Colts’ Daniel Jones

The Minnesota Vikings had hoped that giving Kyler Murray a fresh start would help solve their QB situation after last season. However, Murray and the Vikings’ offense have failed to start any upward trajectory midway through the season.

Moreover, Murray now has a hamstring injury, and the Vikings will lean on backup QB Carson Wentz for the second time this season when Minnesota faces the Buffalo Bills in Week 9.

If Wentz fails to impress, the question will be whether the Vikings look for a QB in the final hours leading up to the Nov. 10 trade deadline. Former NFL general manager Mike Tannenbaum believes that Minnesota needs to be in the market for a QB and floated Indianapolis Colts‘ Daniel Jones, who played for the Vikings in 2024.

“Kyle Murray isn’t playing well enough right now,” Tannenbaum said during a Nov. 5 appearance on “Get Up!” “His accuracy and off-target throws are among the worst in the league. Justin Jefferson was visibly upset. [The play against the Lions] before halftime was an inexcusable interception. If I’m the Vikings, I go after Daniel Jones.”

Jones has played 308 pass snaps for the Colts so far this season, leading to a PFF passing grade of 46.0. Moreover, he has thrown for 1,542 yards and five touchdowns against nine interceptions while recording six big-time throws and 20 turnover-worthy plays.

Why Colts’ Daniel Jones Makes Sense for Vikings

Moreover, Tannenbaum explained why the Vikings need to make the move to reunite with Jones, even though the QB hasn’t been all that great this season, returning from the torn right Achilles tendon he suffered last year.

“He was on their practice squad [during the 2024 season],” Tannenbaum added. “You’re not starting from scratch. You bring Daniel Jones in, he’s not great, but he’s going to play better, in my opinion, than Kyler Murray. If they have Daniel Jones, they have a chance to win the division. Without him, I don’t think they do.”

Insider: Minnesota Looking at All Their Options at QB

The Vikings probably know that their offense is falling short behind the defense, which is why they are reportedly looking at options. Prime Video’s NFL insider Jordan Palmer shared the latest on Minnesota’s QB situation.

“They know what their options are out there,” Palmer said during a Nov. 5 appearance on Prime Video. “Their general manager, Nolan Teasley, has been working the phones over the last several weeks on a variety of positions, so he knows what’s available.

“I’m told to keep an eye on what happens Monday night, and potentially, the idea of adding to that quarterback room or making a change is on the table for the Minnesota Vikings.”

Murray has played 201 passing snaps so far this season for the Vikings, leading to a PFF passing grade of 68.6. Moreover, he has thrown for 1,022 yards and five touchdowns against three interceptions while recording five big-time throws and three turnover-worthy plays.

It will be interesting to see if Minnesota does make a move for someone like Jones, especially if Wentz can’t give the offense any signs of life heading into the trade deadline.