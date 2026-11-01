Vikings and 49ers Agree to Jauan Jennings Trade, Jennings Declines Reunion

The Minnesota Vikings have been rumored to be shopping WR Jauan Jennings, and it turns out they were.

Jennings has had a very slow start to his 2026 campaign. Going into Week 8 against the Lions, he’s only caught 4 passes for 43 yards. This is absolutely a disappointment and not what fans expected when he signed in May.

Jauan Jennings has been the team’s WR3, expectedly being a target behind Jefferson, Addison, and Hockenson. However, his output has been lower than most would have imagined it would be on the Vikings so far.

This led Jennings, a capable WR3, to be the subject of speculation regarding a potential trade. As it turns out, it was legitimate, and Minnesota and San Francisco had a deal worked out.

Vikings and 49ers Had a Trade for Jauan Jennings Agreed To; Jennings Declined

The NFL account for Underdog Sports on X shared a report from Jay Glazer.

“Glazer: 49ers had trade worked out for Jauan Jennings contingent on a FaceTime with Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch but Jennings said he wanted to stay in Minnesota.”

In a weird turn of events, Jennings declined to return back to San Francisco. It was obviously a natural fit, as he had some solid seasons under Kyle Shanahan. With Jennings’ lack of production in Minnesota, it’s also shocking to hear he wants to stay.

Another interesting part of it all is that the Vikings would consider dealing him to the 49ers. Minnesota and San Francisco are currently in a foot race for the NFC’s first seed. Would they really want to aid the enemy?

Minnesota Won’t Be Able to Add Eagles RB Saquon Barkley

Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport dropped the news on Sunday morning that Eagles RB Saquon Barkley will be staying put.

“Saquon Barkley will not be traded before next week’s trade deadline, sources told NFL Network, putting an end to speculation that the star running back could be on the move with the Philadelphia Eagles trending toward being out of contention.

Barkley, 29, has two years and just over $35 million remaining on his contract with the Eagles, who have had trade talks involving some of their players as general manager Howie Roseman surveys the market to see if he can acquire future draft-pick compensation.”

If the Vikings are to add some help to their backfield, then it won’t come in the form of Barkley.

Minnesota is still fully in play for Jonathan Taylor. Other names to keep an eye on are Jets RB Breece Hall and Titans RB Tony Pollard. If they don’t want to swing that big, then Chargers RB Kimani Vidal or Commanders RB Jacory Croskey-Merritt are names to watch as well.