Insider Issues Important Update on Vikings’ Jauan Jennings Trade Rumors

The Minnesota Vikings will look to keep their undefeated season alive in Week 8 when they take on the Detroit Lions in a pivotal matchup between two top-tier NFC North squads. Off the field, though, the Vikings continue to see their name pop up in trade rumors, with all eyes currently being fixated on Indianapolis Colts superstar running back Jonathan Taylor.

While Minnesota appears to be well-positioned to add at the upcoming trade deadline, there are a couple of players who the team could conceivably move on from. One such player is wide receiver Jauan Jennings, and ahead of the Vikings’ clash against the Lions, the veteran pass catcher received an important update on the trade rumors that are swirling around him.

Other wide receiver names continue to come up in connection to the trade deadline: Jacksonville’s Brian Thomas Jr., Indianapolis’ Josh Downs, Minnesota’s Jauan Jennings, Cleveland’s Jerry Jeudy, Tennessee’s Calvin Ridley. But the Jets won’t trade Wilson by next Tuesday. https://t.co/F2ONImsqPX— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 1, 2026

The Vikings signed Jennings over the offseason in free agency to a one-year, $8 million contract to come in and work as a secondary target in the passing game behind Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison. To this point, though, Jennings has become one of the most disappointing players across the league, regardless of position.

Minnesota’s passing attack obviously hasn’t totally gotten off the ground yet this season, but that’s no excuse for Jennings’ lack of production. Through five games, Jennings has caught just four passes for 43 yards, and he’s been a complete afterthought on offense. Just last season, Jennings caught 55 passes for 643 yards and nine touchdowns with the San Francisco 49ers, so it’s clear he just has not panned out for his new team.

Even with his struggles this year, Jennings has the sort of track record that teams are interested in ahead of the trade deadline. For weeks, Jennings has been floated as a potential trade candidate for the Vikings, and even with the front office making a push for Taylor, it sounds like they are still exploring a deal that would see them unload Jennings.

Other wide receiver names continue to come up in connection to the trade deadline: Jacksonville’s Brian Thomas Jr., Indianapolis’ Josh Downs, Minnesota’s Jauan Jennings, Cleveland’s Jerry Jeudy, Tennessee’s Calvin Ridley,” Adam Schefter of ESPN reported in a post on X.

Should the Vikings Trade Jauan Jennings?

Getty The Minnesota Vikings could trade veteran wideout Jauan Jennings before the 2026 NFL trade deadline.

Cutting bait on Jennings so shortly after signing him would be a tough pill to swallow, but that’s just how the cookie crumbles in the NFL sometimes. Jennings isn’t a good fit in the Vikings’ offense, and since he will once again hit the open market after the 2026 campaign wraps up, getting any sort of draft capital in exchange for him would have to be considered a win.

There are bigger names still available at wide receiver on the trade market, such as Brian Thomas Jr. and Josh Downs, but at some point, the attention will likely shift to Jennings. And once that happens, it would be a pretty big surprise to see him stick with Minnesota past the trade deadline this year.