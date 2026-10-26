Vikings RB Aaron Jones Gets Grim Injury Update After Concerning Sunday

The Vikings moved to 6-0 on Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts. The exhibition marked the return of RB Jordan Mason, who had been out since the season opener.

Mason came out of Week 1 with a thumb injury, and it was severe enough for the Vikings to put him on IR. This gave Aaron Jones a bigger workload, and he took it on serviceably. Jones put together some solid contests, including multiple efforts that resulted in 100+ rushing yards.

Aaron Jones was a warrior, and a wounded one at that. Last week, it was revealed that Jones had been playing with a sprained MCL. On Sunday, he reportedly aggravated it.

It was apparent he was hobbled against the Colts, so much so that there’s a new development.

Vikings RB Aaron Jones to Undergo MRI This Week

Per Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, Aaron Jones will undergo an MRI on the knee sometime this week. If any further damage is spotted, then the Vikings could be without him for a little while.

That would hand off the RB1 duties to Jordan Mason to care for, just as Jones did for him in his absence. Minnesota was already suspected to be in the market for a back before the trade deadline. The news of Jones’ MRI will only fuel the fire of the speculation.

The Vikings are still being mentioned everywhere in rumors about Colts RB Jonathan Taylor’s availability. Taylor himself had a decent game against the Vikings on Sunday, rushing 18 times for 95 yards and a touchdown. Whether or not he will become a Minnesota Viking, time will tell, and not much time is left between now and the deadline.

Minnesota Receives a Jonathan Taylor Update

Per Jonathan Jones of The Athletic, the Colts are “not entertaining discussions of a potential Taylor trade.” Jones explains that it hasn’t been considered yet, and that Indy would have to drop some more games to do so.

Jones shared that one team executive said that “Indy ownership loves him.” Understandably so, as Taylor is one of the very best backs in the league, if not one of the best players in the game in general.

As for the good part for Vikings fans, they will be in the mix if the Colts do start to entertain trade offers.

“Sources believe the New York Giants and Vikings could be potential suitors for Taylor if he’s available for trade,” said Jones. “The Colts could look to reclaim some draft capital after sending two first-round picks to the Jets for Sauce Gardner last year, and Taylor would be the most expedient route to a high pick.”

Should the Colts ship off Taylor, it won’t be for anything less than a Day 2 selection. However, it is still a couple of weeks away if it happens.