Vikings LB Blake Cashman Named Week 7 NFC Defensive POTW

Blake Cashman Stands Out

The middle linebacker finished with 12 tackles (eight solo), including two for loss, two sacks, three quarterback hits, and four passes defensed. The sack total and pass breakups were both career highs. He was all over the field in a game where the Vikings’ defense limited the Colts after an early touchdown and helped preserve the team’s undefeated record. Ultimately, if you were watching the game, Blake Cashman was playing out of his mind.

The numbers were great, but it has been something we are starting to just expect from Blake. Cashman became the first player since Chicago’s Alex Brown in 2005 to record at least two sacks and four passes defensed in the same game. He was also the first since sacks became an official statistic in 1982 to post 12 tackles, two sacks, and four passes defensed in a single outing. Adding to the personal achievements, it was his 20th career game with double-digit tackles and the 16th since he joined the Vikings. He has now recorded at least seven tackles in 17 straight games, the longest active streak in the NFL and the longest by a Viking since at least 1987.

Homegrown Talent

Blake is from Eden Prairie, Minnesota. Played at the University of Minnesota as a Golden Gopher as a walk-on. He is now playing professionally as a Minnesota Viking. You can’t have enough of a hometown dream scenario than that. As a fan, you have been able to cheer for him throughout his career. Makes him one of the most popular players on the team by far. But Blake is in a contract year, and with the Vikings not signing him to a contract before the season, the price will only continue to go up with his play and achievements.

This is Cashman’s second career Defensive Player of the Week honor. He previously won the AFC version in 2023 while with the Houston Texans . Since being with the Vikings, he has been a fantastic leader on defense. He is the green-dot communicator in Brian Flores’ defense and has been one of the more consistent playmakers on a defense ranked number one in the NFL in numerous categories.

Vikings Stacking POTW Honors

The award continues a strong run of weekly recognition for the Vikings on defense and special teams this year. Isaiah Rodgers won NFC Special Teams Player of the Week in Week 2 after blocking a field goal against the Bears. Myles Price earned the same honor in Week 3 for an 86-yard punt return touchdown against Tampa Bay. Will Reichard took it in Week 4 after going 5-for-5 on field goals and scoring all 15 of Minnesota’s points against Miami. Byron Murphy Jr. was named NFC Defensive Player of the Week in Week 5 after recording two interceptions in New Orleans . Cashman’s selection makes it five weekly awards for the team in a five-game stretch.