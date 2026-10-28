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Vikings LB Blake Cashman Named Week 7 NFC Defensive POTW

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Chicago Bears v Minnesota Vikings - NFL 2025
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MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - NOVEMBER 16: Blake Cashman of the Minnesota Vikings warms up before the game against the Chicago Bears at U.S. Bank Stadium on November 16, 2025 in Minneapolis, Minnesota."" (Photo by Ellen Schmidt/Getty Images)
Minnesota Vikings LB Blake Cashman has been named the NFC Defensive Player of the Week for Week 7. He was announced as the selection after a dominant performance in the Minnesota Vikings’ 16-10 win over the Indianapolis Colts.

Blake Cashman Stands Out

The middle linebacker finished with 12 tackles (eight solo), including two for loss, two sacks, three quarterback hits, and four passes defensed. The sack total and pass breakups were both career highs. He was all over the field in a game where the Vikings’ defense limited the Colts after an early touchdown and helped preserve the team’s undefeated record. Ultimately, if you were watching the game, Blake Cashman was playing out of his mind.
Indianapolis Colts v Minnesota Vikings
GettyMINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – OCTOBER 25: Blake Cashman #51 of the Minnesota Vikings sacks Daniel Jones #17 of the Indianapolis Colts in the second quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium on October 25, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Vikings defeated the Colts 16-10. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)
The numbers were great, but it has been something we are starting to just expect from Blake. Cashman became the first player since Chicago’s Alex Brown in 2005 to record at least two sacks and four passes defensed in the same game. He was also the first since sacks became an official statistic in 1982 to post 12 tackles, two sacks, and four passes defensed in a single outing. Adding to the personal achievements, it was his 20th career game with double-digit tackles and the 16th since he joined the Vikings. He has now recorded at least seven tackles in 17 straight games, the longest active streak in the NFL and the longest by a Viking since at least 1987.
National Funding Holiday Bowl - Minnesota v Washington State
GettySAN DIEGO, CA – DECEMBER 27: President Ted Tollner of the Holiday Bowl congratulates Blake Cashman #36 of the Minnesota Golden Gophers for winning the defensive player of the game trophy after defeating the Washington State Cougars 17-12 in the Holiday Bowl at at Qualcomm Stadium on December 27, 2016 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Homegrown Talent

Blake is from Eden Prairie, Minnesota. Played at the University of Minnesota as a Golden Gopher as a walk-on. He is now playing professionally as a Minnesota Viking. You can’t have enough of a hometown dream scenario than that. As a fan, you have been able to cheer for him throughout his career. Makes him one of the most popular players on the team by far. But Blake is in a contract year, and with the Vikings not signing him to a contract before the season, the price will only continue to go up with his play and achievements.
This is Cashman’s second career Defensive Player of the Week honor. He previously won the AFC version in 2023 while with the Houston Texans. Since being with the Vikings, he has been a fantastic leader on defense. He is the green-dot communicator in Brian Flores’ defense and has been one of the more consistent playmakers on a defense ranked number one in the NFL in numerous categories.
Minnesota Vikings v Chicago Bears
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – SEPTEMBER 20: Byron Murphy Jr. #7 of the Minnesota Vikings celebrates after a play with Isaiah Rodgers #2 against the Chicago Bears during the first quarter of the game at Soldier Field on September 20, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Geoff Stellfox/Getty Images)

Vikings Stacking POTW Honors

The award continues a strong run of weekly recognition for the Vikings on defense and special teams this year. Isaiah Rodgers won NFC Special Teams Player of the Week in Week 2 after blocking a field goal against the Bears. Myles Price earned the same honor in Week 3 for an 86-yard punt return touchdown against Tampa Bay. Will Reichard took it in Week 4 after going 5-for-5 on field goals and scoring all 15 of Minnesota’s points against Miami. Byron Murphy Jr. was named NFC Defensive Player of the Week in Week 5 after recording two interceptions in New Orleans. Cashman’s selection makes it five weekly awards for the team in a five-game stretch.
The Vikings head to Detroit next with the league’s only remaining undefeated record. Cashman’s performance against the Colts was the clearest individual example yet of why the defense has been so dominant. Leaders and performers like Cashman are executing this Brian Flores defense expertly and will look to keep it going against their NFC Rival in, the Lions, in Week 8.

Steve Hoikkala covers the NFL for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Minnesota Vikings, Denver Broncos, and New Orleans Saints. A sports writer since 2025, his work has been featured with PurplePTSD.com covering the Minnesota Vikings, and is the Owner/Editor at Fantasy15Football.com. More about Steve Hoikkala

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Vikings LB Blake Cashman Named Week 7 NFC Defensive POTW

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