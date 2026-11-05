Vikings Blockbuster QB Trade Pitch Lands Former 1st Round Pick

The Minnesota Vikings need more out of the QB position; that much is clear. Kyler Murray just hasn’t been producing, and it’s hard to say if that’s more on him or the coaching.

Murray has only thrown five touchdowns this season, and we’re just about halfway through the thing. Either there needs to be a change at the position, or some sort of revelation from Murray himself that leads him to figure things out.

Minnesota has come up in rumors with Kirk Cousins and Daniel Jones, and time will tell on those fronts. As the trade deadline nears, the Vikings could look to go even bigger in terms of the price.

Vikings Urged to Trade for 49ers QB Mac Jones

Moe Moton of Bleacher Report recently pitched the Minnesota Vikings to acquire QB Mac Jones from the 49ers.

“The Vikings could turn to backup quarterback Carson Wentz, who threw three touchdown passes in relief of Murray in a Week 1 comeback win over the Green Bay Packers. That said, Mac Jones could become a long-term starter if he plays well under head coach Kevin O’Connell in the second half of the season.

According to The Athletic’s Zack Rosenblatt , the San Francisco 49ers might demand a second-round pick and more for Jones, but it would be worth it for the Vikings, who have been trying to stabilize the quarterback position since Kirk Cousins’ departure following the 2023 season.