Vikings Blockbuster QB Trade Pitch Lands Former 1st Round Pick

The Minnesota Vikings need more out of the QB position; that much is clear. Kyler Murray just hasn’t been producing, and it’s hard to say if that’s more on him or the coaching.
Murray has only thrown five touchdowns this season, and we’re just about halfway through the thing. Either there needs to be a change at the position, or some sort of revelation from Murray himself that leads him to figure things out.
Minnesota has come up in rumors with Kirk Cousins and Daniel Jones, and time will tell on those fronts. As the trade deadline nears, the Vikings could look to go even bigger in terms of the price.
Vikings Urged to Trade for 49ers QB Mac Jones
Moe Moton of Bleacher Report recently pitched the Minnesota Vikings to acquire QB Mac Jones from the 49ers.
“The Vikings could turn to backup quarterback Carson Wentz, who threw three touchdown passes in relief of Murray in a Week 1 comeback win over the Green Bay Packers. That said, Mac Jones could become a long-term starter if he plays well under head coach Kevin O’Connell in the second half of the season.
According to The Athletic’s , the San Francisco 49ers might demand a second-round pick and more for Jones, but it would be worth it for the Vikings, who have been trying to stabilize the quarterback position since Kirk Cousins’ departure following the 2023 season.
In 11 games (eight starts) last year, Jones threw for 2,151 yards, 13 touchdowns, and six interceptions. He was a highly productive and efficient starter while filling in for an injured Brock Purdy.”
It wouldn’t be the first time Minnesota took a shot on a former first-rounder that’s made a couple stops before landing in San Francisco. The last time they did, they got one of the best seasons a QB has ever had for the franchise out of Sam Darnold.
That’s not to say it would happen again, but it’s hard to imagine the current QB situation getting much worse.
OC Wes Phillips Declines to Comment on Kyler Murray’s Struggles
On Tuesday, Vikings OC Wes Phillips faced questioning regarding Murray’s performance in Detroit. He didn’t exactly provide an answer, as Kevin Seifert shared on X.
“Yeah, I don’t really want to get into an overarching, ‘Hey, this is the [problem].’ The fact of the matter is we lost the game against a tough football team on the road. It’s a division game. It stings, but we’ve got to get better moving forward. We’ll see as the week goes on where we’re at in that spot with [VP of health and performance Tyler Williams] and his crew. But yeah, we’ve got to get better. We’re going to actively pursue every avenue we can to make that happen.”
While Phillips isn’t exactly wrong, it is a bit of an odd response to completely dodge a question about your starting QB’s performance. No one is saying Phillips should throw Murray under the bus, but it sure didn’t help the QB’s optics after a rough outing.
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