Vikings Blockbuster Trade Pitch Lands $26 Million Playmaker

The Minnesota Vikings are now one week away from the 2026 trade deadline. Before they get there, there is one last game to take care of.

In Week 8, they fell 19-15 to the Detroit Lions. In Week 9, they host the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football in Minneapolis. There has yet to be a big trade from Minnesota’s perspective, but there’s still plenty of time.

Much of the speculation surrounding the Vikings has been about Jonathan Taylor, and even some about Maxx Crosby. Minnesota has also been coming up in the usual rumors involving Kirk Cousins, Daniel Jones, and Justin Herbert.

While the Vikings were recently reported to be one of the teams remaining in the Taylor sweepstakes, it may be smart to pivot to a “cheaper” option.

Vikings Could Pivot From Jonathan Taylor Trade To Breece Hall At Deadline

If the Vikings wanted to look at another option for the RB room, they could look towards Jets RB Breece Hall.

Hall hasn’t been generating as much trade steam as Jonathan Taylor, but he’s probably expendable for the right price. Hall has missed five games due to a quadriceps injury and will be returning this week.

During his absence, Hall revealed that he and his family were receiving “threatening messages” from Jets fans. In response, Hall stated he has a “love-hate relationship with Jets fans, and that’s part of being an athlete in New York.” Threatening a player is obviously unacceptable behavior, but he understands that it unfortunately comes with the territory sometimes.

“You have to deal with that because they want you to be available, they want you to play, they want you to play very well. So it is what it is,” said Hall.

Braelon Allen filled in serviceably for Hall in his absence, which could make him expendable. If the Vikings were to come calling, they could potentially acquire Hall’s services for a third-round selection.

Minnesota ‘Can’t Sweat’ 6-1 Start, But It’s Justified to Worry

Brad Gagnon of Bleacher Report recently placed every team on a ten-point “panic meter” scale. For the Vikings, it wasn’t as high a score as many fans would come up with themselves. Gagnon put them right in the middle at a 5 out of 10.

“Can’t sweat too much when you’re 6-1, but with the three above teams giving chase and the schedule toughening up, there’s plenty of reason to remain guarded. Plus, a lot of Vikings fans are likely unconvinced Kyler Murray is the guy.”

Sure, the Vikings are 6-1, but there are clear worries on the team. As mentioned, the offense has yet to show up this season. The fantastic record is completely on the backs of Brian Flores’ defense.

Minnesota may look to use the trade deadline to bolster the offense. At the end of the day, the Vikings are 6-1, and there isn’t reason to panic yet. However, Gagnon’s choice of the word “guarded” is a smart one.