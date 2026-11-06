Vikings Blockbuster Trade Pitch Lands $92 Million, 13,000 Yard RB

The Minnesota Vikings are 6-1, and the offense has been absolutely horrific to watch. The unit ranks bottom-five in most metrics, and if a run is to be had, things need to change soon.
While most attention is on the QB position, the running game isn’t much better. While the team is league-average in rushing yards per game, it’s not that simple. Minnesota’s -0.14 EPA/rush is 27th, and 4.0 yards per carry ranks 22nd.
For that reason, the Vikings could buy into the potential that a run game and elite defense could carry them deep into the playoffs.
For that to happen, they would need to make a major move at the position.
Vikings Urged to Trade for Ravens RB Derrick Henry
The Baltimore Ravens’ season is looking very grim without QB Lamar Jackson. Derrick Henry isn’t getting any younger, so he could look to pave his own way out of Maryland.
Gary Davenport of Bleacher Report pitched the idea of the Vikings acquiring Henry before the trade deadline on Tuesday.
“Henry isn’t a long-term solution in the backfield—he’s essentially a one-year rental. But his remaining salary this season is minimal, and Minnesota has an extra third-rounder next year that could be used to bring The King to Twin Cities.
It’s a win-now move that doesn’t carry major ramifications for Minnesota’s future. And with the Vikings mired in the middle of the pack at 113.9 rushing yards per game, the team could use the bump in the backfield.
If Minnesota believes they genuinely have a chance at a deep playoff run this year, it’s an upgrade that is worth exploring.”
The proposed third-rounder to Baltimore that could bring Henry in is a good balance of going “all-in” and not robbing yourself of your own future. If the Vikings truly believe they have a window this year, it’s a move they’ll have to consider.
WR Justin Jefferson Slams Offense After First Loss of Season
Ben Goessling shared the words of Justin Jefferson on Thursday, as he explained his frustration with the Vikings’ offense.
“I never want to lose, no matter how the game goes for myself. I felt like we had plenty of opportunities to win that game, and we only hurt ourselves in multiple ways. So it’s just wanting better from the whole entire offense, especially.”
Jefferson also spoke on his confidence in current Vikings QB1, Kyler Murray.
“I feel like the plays that are there are plays that he’s capable of making. Those are plays that we’ve seen him make multiple times throughout the season, throughout practice, and in training camp as well. We have confidence in him to go out there and be that guy that we need him and want him to be. It’s just executing our plays and coming ready to play.”
Furthermore, he touched on the pain of losing at this stage of his career.
“Losing hits deeper than anything else. And I think I love this game a lot more than a lot of other people in this league. I don’t care if we’re 15-1. You know, I don’t want to lose a single game, and that’s just my mindset. And that’s always how I have been ever since I was a little kid. As I got older, the tears kind of shied away, and you know, more of a grown man. But I hate to lose.”
Jefferson is just like us fans; even with all of the wins, losses all hurt the same.
Vikings Blockbuster Trade Pitch Lands $92 Million, 13,000 Yard RB