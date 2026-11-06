Vikings Blockbuster Trade Pitch Lands $92 Million, 13,000 Yard RB

The Minnesota Vikings are 6-1, and the offense has been absolutely horrific to watch. The unit ranks bottom-five in most metrics, and if a run is to be had, things need to change soon.

While most attention is on the QB position, the running game isn’t much better. While the team is league-average in rushing yards per game, it’s not that simple. Minnesota’s -0.14 EPA/rush is 27th, and 4.0 yards per carry ranks 22nd.

For that reason, the Vikings could buy into the potential that a run game and elite defense could carry them deep into the playoffs.

For that to happen, they would need to make a major move at the position.

Vikings Urged to Trade for Ravens RB Derrick Henry

The Baltimore Ravens’ season is looking very grim without QB Lamar Jackson. Derrick Henry isn’t getting any younger, so he could look to pave his own way out of Maryland.

Gary Davenport of Bleacher Report pitched the idea of the Vikings acquiring Henry before the trade deadline on Tuesday.

“Henry isn’t a long-term solution in the backfield—he’s essentially a one-year rental. But his remaining salary this season is minimal, and Minnesota has an extra third-rounder next year that could be used to bring The King to Twin Cities.

It’s a win-now move that doesn’t carry major ramifications for Minnesota’s future. And with the Vikings mired in the middle of the pack at 113.9 rushing yards per game, the team could use the bump in the backfield.