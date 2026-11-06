Vikings QB Carson Wentz Gets Massive Message Ahead of Week 9 Start

The Minnesota Vikings are rolling with QB Carson Wentz this Monday night against the Buffalo Bills.

Kyler Murray is being held out of the game with what the team is calling a “sore hamstring.” Accusations flew immediately that this was a “soft benching” of Murray by the team, but that is purely speculation.

The reality is that no matter what, we will be seeing Wentz attempt to lead the Vikings to victory on Monday. There’s hope that Wentz will ignite a spark in the disappointing offense, but time will tell.

Facing off against the Bills, the Vikings are going to have to figure out how to score. In other news, the sky is blue.

Vikings QB Carson Wentz Receives Word of Advice Ahead of Bills Game

Trevor Ripley of Vikings on SI noted a handful of things that he would do if he had the power. The first included that he would “throw the ball 30+ times.”

“The Vikings are rushing the ball at a slightly higher clip than passing it in 2026, with a 199-193 split. Sacks, playing with leads, and other factors are certainly at play here, but with Wentz under center this Monday, the Vikings should let it fly. To keep pace with the No. 1 scoring offense in the NFL, Kevin O’Connell will need to find ways to put points on the board. Surely that means opening up the passing game and getting Justin Jefferson the ball—something that has proven to be a challenge for the Minnesota offense halfway through the season.

The last Vikings passer to throw for over 250 yards was Wentz, way back in Week 7 of 2025. The anemic passing attack has got to get going against Buffalo, and O’Connell should have few concerns about taking the ball out of the hands of Jordan Mason and Aaron Jones.”

It’s certainly a great point, as the rushing attack isn’t working even though they’re trying to force it. Wentz is the only QB in the last two years to move the ball down the field consistently in multiple games.

Minnesota Urged to Trade for Ravens RB Derrick Henry

The Baltimore Ravens’ season is looking very grim without QB Lamar Jackson. Derrick Henry isn’t getting any younger, so he could look to pave his own way out of Maryland.

Gary Davenport of Bleacher Report pitched the idea of the Vikings acquiring Henry before the trade deadline on Tuesday.

“Henry isn’t a long-term solution in the backfield—he’s essentially a one-year rental. But his remaining salary this season is minimal, and Minnesota has an extra third-rounder next year that could be used to bring The King to Twin Cities.

It’s a win-now move that doesn’t carry major ramifications for Minnesota’s future. And with the Vikings mired in the middle of the pack at 113.9 rushing yards per game, the team could use the bump in the backfield.