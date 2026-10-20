Vikings Could Make Giants Trade After J.J. McCarthy’s Return

The Minnesota Vikings had the week off from football in Week 6, but that doesn’t mean the drama stops.

Former Vikings QB J.J. McCarthy made his season debut, coming in for Jameis Winston in the fourth quarter. The game was pretty much done, but the Giants did make it interesting in the end. McCarthy was able to lead the team in losing by 7 instead of by 24, which might be good for morale…?

Either way, Giants fans seem excited about their new QB, although it’s not official that he’s the starter. If that does happen, though, the Vikings could strike a deal in a trade that could benefit both teams.

Vikings, Giants, and Jauan Jennings Could Pull a Win-Win-Win Scenario

The Giants’ receiver room isn’t super deep, but it obviously has some names. Malik Nabers is the clear #1, and rookie Malachi Fields shows some legitimate promise. Behind them, it’s Darnell Mooney and Charlie Jones.

It’s not the worst room of all time, but there’s room for some additional talent. A name that could make sense is Jauan Jennings. The Vikings have been rumored to be shopping Jennings around after his anticlimactic tenure (so far) in the Twin Cities. He currently has only 2 receptions for 9 yards.

For J.J. McCarthy and the New York Giants, a phone call to the Minnesota Vikings isn’t a crazy idea. The Giants could use some receiver help, and McCarthy has at least a little rapport with Jennings from their time in training camp earlier this year. Jennings would also be a great addition in the run-blocking game as well.

The Giants would likely only have to send a late Day 3 selection to acquire him.

Trade Pitch Lands Minnesota the Brother of Max Bredeson

Devon Planta of Vikings On SI recently pitched the acquisition of Buccaneers guard Ben Bredeson. Yes, the last name relates him to his brother and Vikings FB, Max Bredeson.

“Although a family reunion would certainly be heartwarming, a potential trade for the former 2020 fourth-rounder isn’t just about reuniting the brothers or improving the locker room’s already-good vibes,” began Planta.

After all, the elder Bredeson boasts the kind of experience Minnesota’s O-line could use at the moment. The 28-year-old gap-opener has played 78 games (58 starts) across his time with the Buccaneers, Giants, and Ravens, as well as a trio of postseason appearances. Although he’s played all three interior positions, most of Bredeson’s snaps have come at left guard, where he’s played 2,960 compared with 586 at center and 487 on the right side, per Pro Football Focus.”

Ben Bredeson began his career with the Ravens, but found himself on the New York Giants via trade. He would stay in the Big Apple through the 2023 season and has been with Tampa Bay ever since.

Vikings G Joe Huber has played well, but Bredeson would be a welcome addition for depth on the interior, something Minnesota seemingly always has to call upon.