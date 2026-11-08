Vikings, Jonathan Taylor Trade Gets Major Update

The Minnesota Vikings are 6-1, and the offense has been absolutely horrific to watch. The unit ranks bottom-five in most metrics, and if a run is to be had, things need to change soon.

While most attention is on the QB position, the running game isn’t much better. While the team is league-average in rushing yards per game, it’s not that simple. Minnesota’s -0.14 EPA/rush is 27th, and 4.0 yards per carry ranks 22nd.

We’ve all heard rumors surrounding the Vikings and Colts RB Jonathan Taylor. Minnesota has been one of the main teams in all of the conversations regarding a potential trade of the superstar.

On Sunday morning, Minnesota got a major update.

Vikings’ Window to Swing Trade for Jonathan Taylor May Be Slamming Shut

The Vikings now only have two days to complete a trade for Jonathan Taylor. The main kicker is that they don’t play on Sunday; they play on Monday night. For that reason, they will have only around 17 hours to complete a trade if it truly goes down.

The other kicker is that, per a recent report, Indianapolis may just be hanging on to him. The update came via Jordan Schultz.

“Sources: The belief around the NFL is that the Colts will likely end up keeping RB Jonathan Taylor unless they receive an offer too good to turn down. The Giants were the only team to offer a 2nd-round pick plus additional compensation to this point. With multiple years left on Taylor’s contract, Indianapolis doesn’t have to rush a deal and can revisit trade talks in the offseason when more buyers could emerge.”

The Colts really never needed to trade Taylor away. It makes plenty of sense for them to hang on to him and await more offers this offseason. That is, unless the Vikings come offering the first-round pick Indy has been holding out for before the deadline.

Minnesota Could Pivot From Jonathan Taylor Trade To Breece Hall At Deadline

If the Vikings wanted to look at another option for the RB room, they could look towards Jets RB Breece Hall.

Hall hasn’t been generating as much trade steam as Jonathan Taylor, but he’s probably expendable for the right price. Hall has missed five games due to a quadriceps injury and will be returning this week.

During his absence, Hall revealed that he and his family were receiving “threatening messages” from Jets fans. In response, Hall stated he has a “love-hate relationship with Jets fans, and that’s part of being an athlete in New York.” Threatening a player is obviously unacceptable behavior, but he understands that it unfortunately comes with the territory sometimes.

“You have to deal with that because they want you to be available, they want you to play, they want you to play very well. So it is what it is,” said Hall.

Braelon Allen filled in serviceably for Hall in his absence, which could make him expendable. If the Vikings were to come calling, they could potentially acquire Hall’s services for a third-round selection.