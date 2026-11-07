Vikings, Jonathan Taylor Trade Gets Massive New Update

The Minnesota Vikings are 6-1, and the offense has been absolutely horrific to watch. The unit ranks bottom-five in most metrics, and if a run is to be had, things need to change soon.

While most attention is on the QB position, the running game isn’t much better. While the team is league-average in rushing yards per game, it’s not that simple. Minnesota’s -0.14 EPA/rush is 27th, and 4.0 yards per carry ranks 22nd.

For that reason, the Vikings could buy into the potential that a run game and elite defense could carry them deep into the playoffs. That’s a large reason why the team has been held close to the Colts in recent speculation about a Jonathan Taylor trade.

The deadline isn’t getting any further away. On Saturday morning, the Vikings received an update on a potential Taylor trade.

Vikings “Remain” In Jonathan Taylor Contention

Jonathan Jones of The Athletic shared his latest findings on the Jonathan Taylor situation on Saturday morning.

“It would be a surprise if the Indianapolis Colts, win or lose this weekend, held on to running back Jonathan Taylor.

The Vikings and Giants remain, according to my sources, the favorites to land Taylor. The Seahawks, Packers, and Broncos are also in the mix, though I haven’t gotten the impression that the latter two would be willing to buy high on Taylor.”

It seems clear that the Colts are holding out for a first-round selection. If that’s the case, it’s hard to love the Vikings making that move. They could find it worth it, however. If they believe that defense and the run game can win a championship, it’s a move they’ll strongly consider.

QB Situation Gets Some Input From Adam Schefter

In an episode of his own podcast, ESPN’s Adam Schefter stirred the pot on the QB rumors in Minnesota.

“I will just say, like, with everything going on; with Kyler Murray hurt, with Kyler Murray not producing, with the offense struggling, with Carson Wentz potentially starting…I’ll just say, with the Vikings trading away J.J. McCarthy, with everything, I’m watching the Vikings’ quarterback position.”

I’m watching the Vikings QB position, especially when they have an all-world defense that’s good enough to win a Super Bowl, where they need the QB to play well, where they need the offense to produce. Again, with everything going on, I’m watching the Vikings QB position.”

It seems unlikely at this point that the Vikings will make a move at the position. However, discussions have absolutely been had inside the front office. It’s difficult to throw a QB into a new system and immediately succeed, and the weight of that is felt heavily on a 6-1 team.

If they do make a move for a QB, it’s likely it would be Daniel Jones or Kirk Cousins. Both men spent time with Kevin O’Connell within the last three years.