Vikings Urged to Trade for Justin Herbert or Daniel Jones by Adam Thielen

The Minnesota Vikings are trying to work their offense through its woes to begin the year. Seven games in, however, the clock has begun to tick louder and louder.

Whilst Kyler Murray struggles, the pressure is mounting on Kevin O’Connell to figure this thing out. After all, the Vikings’ passing offense is currently 31st in yards per game (165.6) and 23rd in EPA/pass (-0.14). This is not the standard that O’Connell built in his first three years, but it has been the standard for the past two.

If Murray doesn’t figure things out quickly, then they may sink with the ship that they set out to sea this offseason. That is, unless they heed the words of legendary Vikings WR Adam Thielen.

Vikings Receive Passionate QB Message from Adam Thielen

Former Vikings WR Adam Thielen was on KFAN on Monday morning and was on the offensive regarding a potential QB trade if he were running the show.

“Quarterback. Right away. As fast as you can. The reason why I say that is because…I believe there’s a few guys out there that you could legitimately trade for and then could be a long-term answer. Could be a guy that’s just entering his prime and has the ability to be here for a long time.”

Thielen didn’t shy away from naming potential suitors:

“You look at a guy like Justin Herbert. I think even a guy like Daniel Jones, as weird as that sounds, could maybe get him for cheap, and a guy that obviously both sides know and could really make a difference in this offense.

Those guys are fits for what Kevin [O’Connell] wants to do. Those guys fit exactly how he wants to play this game: being able to drop back, to be able to make all the throws, to be able to understand the offense, to really open up the playbook and do what Kevin does so great, and that’s scheming up things and really allowing the quarterback to throw it all over the field.”

Jones and Herbert, along with Kirk Cousins, are names to keep an eye on as the Vikings scour the trade market.

Minnesota Could Still Go the Justin Herbert Route

Will Ragatz of Bring Me the Sports also mentioned struggling Chargers QB Justin Herbert, naming him as the Vikings’ fourth-most realistic trade target at the position.

“There’s a big drop in feasibility after the top three names on this list. This would be the stunning blockbuster move. It’s highly unlikely but can’t be entirely ruled out.

The Chargers are 0-7. Herbert, in truly bizarre fashion, is right there with Jones as the worst quarterback in the league. After six straight seasons with a passer rating of at least 93, he’s down at sub-McCarthy levels (69.3) with 5 TDs and a league-high 10 INTs. It’s hard to wrap your head around how far he’s fallen this season.

Herbert has three years left after this one on his massive contract. If the Vikings were to trade for him, they’d be making a big bet that this year is an anomaly. Even with his struggles, the Chargers would undoubtedly ask for multiple first-round picks. It’s difficult to see Teasley deciding to hitch the Vikings’ future to Herbert.”

It would truly be a massive swing for the fences if the team were to trade for Herbert. What seems most likely right now is that Minnesota sleeps in the bed they made with Kyler Murray. At most, they may pivot to Carson Wentz if nothing improves.