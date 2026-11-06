Vikings QB Kyler Murray Gets Blunt Message From Former NFL MVP

The Minnesota Vikings need more out of the QB position; that much is clear. Kyler Murray just hasn’t been producing, and it’s hard to say if that’s more on him or the coaching.

Murray has only thrown five touchdowns this season, and we’re just about halfway through the thing. Either there needs to be a change at the position, or some sort of revelation from Murray himself that leads him to figure things out.

However, that revelation won’t be coming this week. It’s Carson Wentz time in Minneapolis, as Murray is being held out with a “sore hamstring.”

If you ask former NFL MVP Cam Newton, going back to Murray wouldn’t exactly be wise.

Vikings QB Kyler Murray Isn’t Doing It For Cam Newton

On a recent episode of 4th and 1, Cam Newton made it clear he wasn’t confident in Kyler Murray. He began by touching on the upcoming start of Carson Wentz.

“I think for a move like that, it’s his position to lose at that point because I think it’s not about Kyler Murray anymore. So, I’m telling you, Justin Jefferson is not happy.”

He then explored the possibility of a big Wentz game and what it could mean for Murray and the Vikings going forward.

“If the offense was efficient, with big plays happening, yeah, it’s Carson Wentz’s job. Because you’ve had five games, you take those games, and you compare and contrast. You say, ‘Hold on, what does he bring to the table? What does he bring to the table?’ It’s glaringly obvious somebody is standing out more than everybody else.

I’m just saying it’s a production-based league.”

Newton may very well be right. With what we’ve seen from Murray, the case to continue starting him in the event that Wentz performs very well isn’t a strong one. However, a strong Wentz performance obviously needs to happen first.

QB Carson Wentz Receives Word of Advice Ahead of Bills Game

Trevor Ripley of Vikings on SI noted a handful of things that he would do if he had the power. The first included that he would “throw the ball 30+ times.”

“The Vikings are rushing the ball at a slightly higher clip than passing it in 2026, with a 199-193 split. Sacks, playing with leads, and other factors are certainly at play here, but with Wentz under center this Monday, the Vikings should let it fly. To keep pace with the No. 1 scoring offense in the NFL, Kevin O’Connell will need to find ways to put points on the board. Surely that means opening up the passing game and getting Justin Jefferson the ball—something that has proven to be a challenge for the Minnesota offense halfway through the season.

The last Vikings passer to throw for over 250 yards was Wentz, way back in Week 7 of 2025. The anemic passing attack has got to get going against Buffalo, and O’Connell should have few concerns about taking the ball out of the hands of Jordan Mason and Aaron Jones.”

It’s certainly a great point, as the rushing attack isn’t working even though they’re trying to force it. Wentz is the only QB in the last two years to move the ball down the field consistently in multiple games.