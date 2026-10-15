Vikings Receive Eye-Opening Message Amid Uncertainty

The Minnesota Vikings are off to a 5-0 start. Ask just about anyone, and they would say that’s pretty good.

Even so, the Vikings have their fair share of doubters, but what else is new? The doubters claim that their offense could hold them back from being a legitimate contender. After all, their offensive EPA per play of -0.14 is the 5th-worst in the league. That’s likely going to have to improve a bit to satisfy the tongues of those who aren’t buying into the hype.

However, some minds out there amid the national media landscape are buying and touting their 2026 Vikings stock.

Vikings Get Favorable Placement in Recent Power Rankings

Kristopher Knox recently showed the Minnesota Vikings some respect in a recent power rankings list submitted by Bleacher Report. Knox put the Vikings in 3rd, behind the Chiefs and 49ers, who are also undefeated. He took some time to sell the masses on the idea.

“The Minnesota Vikings moved to 5-0 on Sunday, and for the first time this season, things seemed to be clicking in all phases.

Having Justin Jefferson back in the lineup was huge, and it helped Kyler Murray deliver his best performance as a Viking so far. Aaron Jones returned from a first-quarter knee injury and ran for 113 yards, while Minnesota’s defense held the New Orleans Saints to a mere 142 total yards.