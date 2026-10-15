Vikings Receive Eye-Opening Message Amid Uncertainty

The Minnesota Vikings are off to a 5-0 start. Ask just about anyone, and they would say that’s pretty good.
Even so, the Vikings have their fair share of doubters, but what else is new? The doubters claim that their offense could hold them back from being a legitimate contender. After all, their offensive EPA per play of -0.14 is the 5th-worst in the league. That’s likely going to have to improve a bit to satisfy the tongues of those who aren’t buying into the hype.
However, some minds out there amid the national media landscape are buying and touting their 2026 Vikings stock.
Vikings Get Favorable Placement in Recent Power Rankings
Kristopher Knox recently showed the Minnesota Vikings some respect in a recent power rankings list submitted by Bleacher Report. Knox put the Vikings in 3rd, behind the Chiefs and 49ers, who are also undefeated. He took some time to sell the masses on the idea.
“The Minnesota Vikings moved to 5-0 on Sunday, and for the first time this season, things seemed to be clicking in all phases.
Having Justin Jefferson back in the lineup was huge, and it helped Kyler Murray deliver his best performance as a Viking so far. Aaron Jones returned from a first-quarter knee injury and ran for 113 yards, while Minnesota’s defense held the New Orleans Saints to a mere 142 total yards.
The Vikings’ defense has looked championship-caliber all season. If Murray and the offense can continue to make positive strides after next week’s bye, this team could remain undefeated for the foreseeable future.”
The Minnesota Vikings’ defense could legitimately carry the team all the way to a legitimate run at the Lombardi. The team in its current form is eerily similar to the 2015 Denver Broncos, who won a Super Bowl with a very bad offense, but a historically good defense carried the weight.
QB Kyler Murray Gets an “A” from Bleacher Report
Brent Sobleski of Bleacher Report recently graded each QB’s performance in Week 5, and it sounds like he was a fan of Kyler Murray.
“Murray understands the assignment when it comes to serving as the Vikings’ starting quarterback: Get the ball to Jefferson,” said Sobleski. “This growing rapport was punctuated by a touchdown connection in the back of the end zone with three New Orleans Saints defenders in the vicinity.”
Sobleski also included a quote from Kevin O’Connell on Murray’s brilliant touchdown pass to Justin Jefferson: “I didn’t necessarily see that two-by-two box in the back corner of the end zone that Kyler put that ball into. But I will say this: his trust is something. And it is Justin Jefferson.”
Murray finished the contest 24 for 30, an exact 80% completion rate. In those throws, he racked up 229 yards and a touchdown, and didn’t turn the ball over. As we all know, Murray’s legs are also a threat, and he showed that with 51 yards on 10 carries.
Vikings Receive Eye-Opening Message Amid Uncertainty