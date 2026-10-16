Vikings Blockbuster QB Trade Pitch Lands Them Young AFC Gunslinger

The 2026 version of the Minnesota Vikings‘ offense has been sputtering to begin the season, to say the least.

It didn’t help that QB Kyler Murray was literally knocked out of his first game for the team. This caused Carson Wentz to have to play clean-up crew for a couple of weeks. They got through unscathed and then some with a 5-0 record.

The offense has shown some signs of life, most noticeably last week against the New Orleans Saints. Murray was quick, efficient, and didn’t put the ball in harm’s way.

Even so, the potential explosion of the offense is still only theoretical. If things don’t continue to improve, then the Vikings could be right back in the QB market this coming offseason. Many have thrown Justin Herbert‘s name around, but there’s another name hiding in plain sight.

Vikings, C.J. Stroud Could Be a Good Match if Offensive Struggles Continue

The Houston Texans and C.J. Stroud are currently at an impasse at the negotiation table. Both the team and the player agreed to table negotiations until after the conclusion of the 2026 season. Stroud remains under Houston’s contractual control through 2027, as the Texans did decide to pick up his fifth-year option.

If Kyler Murray’s price tag doesn’t seem too appealing to the Vikings after this season, then there may be movement here. Of course, this depends on many factors. For one, the Vikings need to be sure that they don’t want to extend Murray. Additionally, the Texans will have to both decide they aren’t extending Stroud and receive a trade offer rich enough for them to take.

As far as trade compensation goes, it would certainly be a lot. Even though the Vikings would have to extend him, they would still likely have to give up multiple first-round picks over the next handful of seasons. Given the assumed strength of the 2027 NFL Draft class, it probably wouldn’t go over super well with a lot of fans.

C.J. Stroud is having a sneaky solid season despite the Texans being 1-4. Per SumerSports, his +0.07 EPA/pass ranks 12th, and he is yet to throw an interception this season.

CB Isaiah Rodgers Sr. Has Been Balling Out

Kyle Joudry of Vikings Territory pointed out that Vikings CB Isaiah Rodgers Sr. is the top-graded corner by PFF in 2026. He provided a bit of an explanation.

“Vikings corner Isaiah Rodgers has been playing some sturdy football. In fact, PFF contends that he has been elite.

The public discourse around the analytics website hasn’t been particularly kind in 2026. And, to be sure, there are good reasons to be critical of many of the assessments within the grading system. Presumably, though, most in Minnesota will be pleased to see that Mr. Rodgers is sitting at 1st overall in the system’s corner ranking.”

Rodgers Sr. has been balling out and is fitting right in in his second year in Brian Flores’ defense. The problem, however, is that his contract is just that: two years.

The Vikings will have to pay up for his services by extending him at some point before March, and it’s likely that his price tag has only gone up this year.