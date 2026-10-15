Vikings, Chargers Floated in Realistic Justin Herbert Trade Idea

The Minnesota Vikings don’t have any commitment to a quarterback beyond this season after the trade of J.J. McCarthy to the New York Giants. Both Kyler Murray and Carson Wentz are on one-year contracts, and new general manager Nolan Teasley could look to go in a different direction if neither impresses.

Heading into the bye week, the Vikings offense showed signs of life in the Week 5 win over the New Orleans Saints. As a result, if Murray can keep the positive momentum going, then he could be the long-term solution for Minnesota.

Nonetheless, if there are only sparks from Murray rather than consistency, the Vikings could go in a different direction. Christopher Kline of FanSided sees Minnesota going for a blockbuster move for Los Angeles Chargers QB Justin Herbert.

As part of his trade idea, Kline has the Vikings giving up Carson Wentz, a 2027 first-round pick, a 2028 second-round pick, and a 2028 fourth-round pick in exchange for a Herbert and a 2028 fifth-round pick.

“The Minnesota Vikings are 5-0, so there’s risk in such a profound shake-up,” Kline wrote in an Oct. 14 article. “Justin Herbert would need to learn a new scheme on the fly. That said, Minnesota currently has the NFL’s top defense and its worst offense.

“That needs to change if the Vikings want to meaningfully compete when the playoffs roll around. Kyler Murray has looked better with each passing week, but he’s no longer the dual-threat dynamo of old. The Vikings’ offense really shouldn’t be this sluggish.”

Vikings Need a QB to Take Advantage of All Their Weapons

Moreover, Kline believes that the Vikings need a QB to take advantage of the weapons they have, such as Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, and T.J. Hockenson. Each player has had one good game with Murray, so that’s a positive sign.

“Kevin O’Connell has proven his chops as a play-caller in the past, while Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, Jauan Jennings, and T.J. Hockenson comprise a talented receiving core,” Kline added in his article. “Herbert needs to lock in, but perhaps a change of scenery — and an improvement in the talent around him — can help.

“If Herbert can start placing his throws and keep a lid on turnovers, Minnesota would be well-positioned for a deep run. Even baseline competence gives them a chance with Minnesota’s ability to apply pressure on defense. Even if Herbert needs a few weeks to settle in, the Vikings can keep scores low and compete.

It’s been a disastrous 2026 season for Herbert, as he’s earned a 41.7 overall PFF grade. The Chargers star has recorded 937 passing yards and five touchdowns against seven interceptions. Moreover, Herbert has registered six big-time throws and 13 turnover-worthy plays.

Carson Wentz Could Be Stopgap for the Chargers

As for Wentz, the veteran QB would be an ideal filler for Los Angeles, especially if they end up with a high draft pick and have an opportunity to select a young signal-caller in next year’s draft if they do decide to hit the reset button and ship out Herbert.

“In L.A., Carson Wentz can serve as a competent stopgap before Herbert’s replacement is drafted next April,” Kline wrote. “And the Chargers get another first-round pick to build out the roster around said replacement QB.”