Vikings WR Gets Clear Message About Next Team

The Minnesota Vikings‘ offense is still trying to find its rhythm amid their 5-0 start in 2026.

One of the men falling by the wayside during the ramp-up is WR Jauan Jennings. Jennings signed during the offseason to a deal that would pay him up to $13 million. Even at the base rate of $8 million, the Vikings aren’t seeing much of a return on their investment.

On the film, Jennings is getting open, but Kyler Murray just isn’t connecting with him. That isn’t saying that Murray is playing bad; he’s been one of the most accurate QBs in the league when he’s played. The ball just isn’t finding its way to Jauan Jennings.

For that reason, the rumor mill has been spinning, as Jennings is obviously a better receiver than his 2 catches for 9 yards on the season would lead you to believe.

For that reason, Jennings received a couple of options, with one being the best and one being the worst spot.

Vikings WR Jauan Jennings: Best and Worst Landing Spots

Gary Davenport of Bleacher Report recently released a list of the five top WR trade targets that may be available. On that list, of course, was the Vikings’ own Jauan Jennings.

In Davenport’s opinion, the worst landing spot for Jennings is in Pittsburgh.

“The Steelers could use another wide receiver,” began Davenport. “The Michael Pittman Jr. trade has yet to produce the expected results, and Roman Wilson is expected to miss multiple weeks with a hand injury. Mike McCarthy’s West Coast offense isn’t a bad fit for Jennings either.