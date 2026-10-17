Vikings WR Gets Clear Message About Next Team

The Minnesota Vikings‘ offense is still trying to find its rhythm amid their 5-0 start in 2026.
One of the men falling by the wayside during the ramp-up is WR Jauan Jennings. Jennings signed during the offseason to a deal that would pay him up to $13 million. Even at the base rate of $8 million, the Vikings aren’t seeing much of a return on their investment.
On the film, Jennings is getting open, but Kyler Murray just isn’t connecting with him. That isn’t saying that Murray is playing bad; he’s been one of the most accurate QBs in the league when he’s played. The ball just isn’t finding its way to Jauan Jennings.
For that reason, the rumor mill has been spinning, as Jennings is obviously a better receiver than his 2 catches for 9 yards on the season would lead you to believe.
For that reason, Jennings received a couple of options, with one being the best and one being the worst spot.
Vikings WR Jauan Jennings: Best and Worst Landing Spots
Gary Davenport of Bleacher Report recently released a list of the five top WR trade targets that may be available. On that list, of course, was the Vikings’ own Jauan Jennings.
In Davenport’s opinion, the worst landing spot for Jennings is in Pittsburgh.
“The Steelers could use another wide receiver,” began Davenport. “The Michael Pittman Jr. trade has yet to produce the expected results, and Roman Wilson is expected to miss multiple weeks with a hand injury. Mike McCarthy’s West Coast offense isn’t a bad fit for Jennings either.
But Jennings would need time to build a rapport with Aaron Rodgers, potentially limiting his immediate role. Were Jennings to land in Pittsburgh, he could wind up in the same situation as in the Twin Cities: an afterthought in the offense.”
On the flip side of things, the best spot for Jennings to land is in Las Vegas.
Davenport explained: “..the Raiders are coached by Klint Kubiak, who runs a variation of Shanahan’s West Coast offense. The team is a far better scheme fit for what Jennings does well, and he could be acquired for a mid-to-late Day 3 pick.”
Theoretically, whoever the Vikings strike a deal with won’t have to pay up too much.
Insider Drops Some Knowledge On Trade Strategy
Alec Lewis of The Athletic appeared on KFAN this morning and had some interesting insight. He spoke about how he believes Nolan Teasley will approach the deadline.
“I just don’t think he’s ever going to pass up any opportunity that could go down the road of making this team better. That’s very cliché, and that’s probably very general to hear. But I really think their actions kind of behind the scenes, and their willingness to answer calls on a lot of different players, kind of prove that, from what I’ve kind of gathered so far.”
It’s sounding like Lewis knows a thing or two. He continued, “I just expect Nolan Teasley and this front office to be really, really active, whether that produces a bunch of moves or not. I do expect that to be the case over the next three weeks.”
Buckle up, because Minnesota could be wheeling and dealing over the next handful of weeks.
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