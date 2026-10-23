Vikings Sign Versatile Outside Linebacker & Cut 6-Foot-4, 312-Pound O-Lineman

The Minnesota Vikings are once again in the Jihad Ward business, but it comes at a cost.

“The #Vikings have signed OLB Jihad Ward to the practice squad and released T Tristan Leigh from the practice squad,” the team announced in a post on X on October 23.

Ward is an outside linebacker, per his listed position by the Vikings. However, at 6-foot-5 and 285 pounds, he also plays on the interior of the defensive line. That versatility provides tremendous value for a defense.

It is invaluable for a defensive coordinator like the Vikings have in Brian Flores.

“A second practice squad stint this season for Jihad Ward,” ESPN’s Kevin Seifert posted in reaction to the news.

Ward, 32, is now in his third stint with the Vikings. He first signed with the team as a free agent during the 2024 offseason. After spending 2025 with the Tennessee Titans, Ward re-signed with the Vikings in September, joining the latter’s practice squad.

The New York Giants claimed Ward off the Vikings’ practice squad at the end of September.

The Giants released Ward on October 20, paving the way for him to return to Minnesota and the Vikings once again.

Vikings Cut O-Lineman to Re-Sign Jihad Ward

Ward entered the NFL as a second-round pick, taken 44th overall by the then-Oakland Raiders in the 2016 draft. He has 200 total tackles, 24.0 sacks, 3 forced fumbles, and 5 recoveries in 138 games with 49 starts.

He has 10 total stops, 1.0 sack, and 1 fumble recovery in 17 games (two starts) as a Viking.

Ward has also had stints with the Dallas Cowboys, Baltimore Ravens, Indianapolis Colts, and Jacksonville Jaguars.

Leigh is an undrafted rookie who has yet to appear in a regular-season contest in his NFL career. Listed at 6-foot-4 and 312 pounds, Leigh entered the league with intriguing tools but needing time to develop.

“Leigh needs added technical refinement, but he utilizes quality angles in pass protection to cut off rush angles, and he leans on defenders in the run game,” The Athletic’s Dane Brugler wrote in his “The Beast” pre-draft profile on the young O-lineman. “He is a potential depth piece for an NFL offensive line room.”

With how teams treat their practice squads, it would not be surprising to see Leigh return.

That will be at a later date, though, as his spot goes to Ward for now as the Vikings fine tune their group for Week 7.