Patriots Get A.J. Brown Update as 16-Player Injury Report Raises New Concerns

The New England Patriots on Wednesday released their first injury report of Week 6, and it is a stunner. Described by one Patriots beat writer as being “as long as a CVS receipt,” the 16-player list comes in as the second-longest in the NFL this season, trailing only the Baltimore Ravens’ 19-man list, also issued today.

But the massive injury report contained at least one piece of good news for New England.

A.J. Brown, who had been on the injured reserve list after the Sept. 9 season opener against the Seahawks in Seattle, returned to Patriots practice Wednesday as a limited participant, opening a 21-day window that makes Sunday’s Jets game his earliest possible, though not very likely, return.

Brown’s return arrives after quarterback Drake Maye threw for 374 yards and four touchdowns Sunday, leaving open whether Brown plays New York or waits for Chicago, according to The Boston Globe reporter Nicole Yang.

Maye was also named on Wednesday’s injury report with a right shoulder condition, though out of all 16 players only Maye was listed as a full participant in practice.

Brown, slated to be the Patriots’ No. 1 wide receiver, missed four games with a high ankle sprain suffered in the season-opening loss to Seattle. He appears alongside 15 teammates on the Week 6 injury report, according to the team’s official release.

A.J. Brown Injury Update for the New England Patriots

“He hadn’t been out there for four weeks, so we’ll get him back out there practicing and see if he’s ready to go in a couple days,” coach Mike Vrabel said, as quoted by CBS Sports.

The Patriots now have 21 days to activate Brown, or he stays on injured reserve for the rest of the season.

The Patriots play the New York Jets in Foxborough on Sunday, Oct. 18, then visit the Chicago Bears on Thursday night, Oct. 22. That gives Brown two possible return dates in five days.

“We obviously know we have a shortened week next week,” Vrabel said. He added that the short turnaround will not change how New England approaches Sunday.

No quotes from Brown were available after the session. He was all smiles in the locker room beforehand, according to WEEI radio host Meghan Ottolini. None of the Wednesday reports mentioned a physical setback during practice.

Brown has been “pushing to practice this week,” according to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, who also said a return against the Jets “may be a bit early to return from a high-ankle sprain.”

Teammates welcomed him back. Safety Kevin Byard III, who played with Brown in Tennessee, called it a “huge boost.”

“I love A.J.,” receiver Romeo Doubs said, as quoted by Ottolini. “He’s someone you want to be around, just as a person, as a player. I’m grateful for that.”

“Looking forward to seeing him progress… There’s not many like him in this league,” Maye said, as quoted by NBC Sports Boston reporter Phil Perry.

Maye also said few players in the league compare with Brown, according to MassLive reporter Mark Daniels.

New England Patriots Injury Report Beyond A.J. Brown

Cornerbacks Carlton Davis III (neck) and Karon Prunty (hamstring) did not practice Wednesday, according to the injury report.

Twelve other players were limited. They were tackles Marcus Bryant (ankle), Will Campbell (knee) and Morgan Moses (foot); safeties Byard (chest) and Craig Woodson (shoulder); linebackers Christian Elliss (chest) and Dre’Mont Jones (shoulder); cornerbacks Channing Canada (hamstring), Christian Gonzalez (shoulder), Marcus Jones (ankle) and Charles Woods (shoulder); and running back TreVeyon Henderson (ankle). Maye, listed with a right shoulder issue, practiced fully.

Campbell and Henderson left Sunday’s game with their injuries. Bryant, who opened the season on injured reserve, also practiced Wednesday, starting his own 21-day window.

Gonzalez returned to practice after missing two games and expects to play against the Jets, Ottolini reported.