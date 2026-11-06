Patriots’ Young Receivers Get Center Stage After A.J. Brown News

After spending much of the offseason building it up, the New England Patriots‘ receiving corps has once again seen itself be depleted.

Offseason free agent acquisition Romeo Doubs, who signed a four-year, $68 million deal back in March, landed on IR back on Oct. 19.

On Friday ahead of the team’s bout against the Green Bay Packers, head coach Mike Vrabel announced that A.J. Brown would miss the game as well.

A.J. Brown Ruled Out for Second Straight Week

“WR A.J. Brown (knee), who hasn’t practiced this week, will not play Sunday against the Packers, per Mike Vrabel.” ESPN’s Mike Reiss reported on Nov. 6.

Brown has been dealing with a knee issue, his second injury of the year after missing the grand majority of the first month of the season due to a high ankle sprain that was sustained in the opener against the Seattle Seahawks.

This is the second consecutive game that the Patriots will play without Brown, and the sixth game he’s missed this season out of the first nine.

Even when he has been on the field, Brown has struggled; at least since his return from the high ankle sprain in mid-October. In his first game back, the former Philadelphia Eagle managed to haul in just 3 receptions despite being targeted 10 times by quarterback Drake Maye.

Who Will the Patriots Turn to Without Brown or Doubs

Without Brown and Doubs, the team have turned to the likes of DeMario Douglas as their top wideout from the slot; along with tight end Hunter Henry and young perimeter threats Kyle Williams and Efton Chism III.

All of them have showed ability in the passing game; Williams as a solid deep threat, with Henry and Chism as strong possession options.

But up against a Packers secondary that sports the best safety tandem in the NFL and an improving cornerback duo of Brandon Cisse and Keisean Nixon, the lack of Doubs or Brown’s will certainly be felt.