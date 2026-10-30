Patriots DT Christian Barmore Reportedly Available in Trades Ahead of Deadline

Now fairly deep into the season, the New England Patriots are firmly in the playoff hunt in the AFC. However, it does seem like they’re the kind of team that is going to need some help at the upcoming NFL Trade Deadline to fill a hole or two and sure up their depth amid injury concerns.

That’s what makes it interesting to think that they could also potentially be selling off a couple of pieces at the deadline. Still, that’s exactly what Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated shared the Patriots could do, listing defensive tackle Christian Barmore as a potential trade piece.

“The Patriots are deep in the AFC race, but veteran DT Christian Barmore could be had, having played only 41.9% of the team’s defensive snaps, falling behind Milton Williams and Cory Durden in the team’s rotation,” Breer wrote.

This season, Barmore has played in six games but made just one start. He also only has 6 total tackles. At the same time, he has caused some havoc, with 3.0 sacks and a forced fumble.

This could also be a case where the Patriots feel Barmore is at a position where they have enough depth to lose one player. That would, in turn, clear some salary for an incoming trade while also restocking draft picks that the team is likely going to have to send out if it wants to add more talent at other positions.

Christian Barmore Spent His Career With the New England Patriots

A second-round pick in 2021 out of Alabama, Christian Barmore is one of the few remaining players on the Patriots who was selected by Bill Belichick. He has also proven to be one of the better late-era Belichick picks.

As a rookie, Barmore was named to the PFWA All-Rookie Team. That was after playing in 17 games and putting together 46 total tackles. That’s still the second most tackles he’s had in any season.

Barmore’s best individual season came back in 2023. He finished that year with 64 total tackles, 8.5 sacks, and 13 tackles for a loss. He even defended 6 passes that year. All of those, of course, are massive numbers on the interior of the defensive line.

Unfortunately, injuries popped up at times for Barmore. They would limit him in both 2022 and 2024, making it hard at times for him to get a rhythm to his development. On top of that, he’s dealt with off-field issues. That includes a domestic violence case that was revealed in March of 2026, but occurred in 2025.

In 2024, the Patriots signed Barmore to a four-year contract extension. That deal is worth up to $92 million. He has one more year on it, the 2027 season.

Patriots HC Mike Vrabel on Trade Deadline

On Monday, Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel was asked about the team’s plans at the NFL Trade Deadline. However, he chose to remain vague.