Christian Gonzalez’s Injury Mystery Looms as He Declines to Speak

The mystery around Christian Gonzalez and his injured shoulder isn’t going away.

The New England Patriots officially ruled Gonzalez out for Sunday’s matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders, marking a second consecutive game on the sideline for the standout cornerback.

Only that much is clear. How much longer Gonzalez could be out remains anything but.

Head coach Mike Vrabel barely gave insight Friday when asked whether the shoulder injury could land Gonzalez on injured reserve. Meanwhile, Gonzalez was present in the locker room after practice but declined to discuss specifics regarding the injury.

The combination leaves New England without its top cornerback again, and with no concrete timetable for when he might return.

Vrabel Gives Nothing Away on Gonzalez’s Injury

Vrabel confirmed that Gonzalez would miss the Raiders game before keeping the rest of his answer brief.

“That’s potentially the only thing I could really tell you,” Vrabel said, according to Boston Herald reporter Doug Kyed.

An IR move would be significant. Players placed on injured reserve during the regular season must miss at least four games before becoming eligible to return under NFL rules.

There was no additional clarity from Gonzalez himself.

ESPN’s Mike Reiss reported that Gonzalez was in the Patriots’ locker room Friday but “respectfully” declined to provide specifics about the injured shoulder.

Gonzalez initially suffered the injury during New England’s 35-6 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sept. 27. He briefly exited after a tackle but returned to the game. He then missed all three practices leading into the Buffalo Bills matchup and was ruled out.

He hasn’t practiced since.

The Patriots’ official injury reports listed Gonzalez as a nonparticipant again Wednesday and Thursday this week, extending a stretch of missed practices that began following the Jacksonville game.

Gonzalez signed a four-year extension worth up to $135 million in September, establishing him as one of the franchise’s foundational defensive pieces.

Patriots’ CB Problems Grow Before Raiders Game

Gonzalez’s absence is only part of New England’s problem at cornerback.

Starting cornerback Carlton Davis III was also ruled out against Las Vegas because of a neck injury. The Patriots will additionally be without cornerbacks Channing Canada and Karon Prunty, both of whom are dealing with hamstring injuries.

New England survived the absence in a 29-26 road win over the Buffalo Bills. But the group is now even thinner ahead of a Raiders matchup featuring one of the league’s most challenging tight ends in Brock Bowers.

For Gonzalez, though, the looming question has moved past whether he will play Sunday.

The Patriots may now face lingering doubt whether their $135 million cornerback has an injury that will cost him another week or something that could stretch longer.

Vrabel isn’t revealing that answer yet, and Gonzalez isn’t either.