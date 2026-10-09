Patriots Announce Bad Injury News on Several CBs Before Raiders Game

The New England Patriots will battle the Las Vegas Raiders without both starting outside cornerbacks (and more) Sunday.

Christian Gonzalez and Carlton Davis III are out, along with cornerbacks Karon Prunty and Channing Canada, fullback Reggie Gilliam and wide receiver Mack Hollins, ESPN’s Mike Reiss reported Friday, citing head coach Mike Vrabel.

The announcement settles the biggest question surrounding New England’s defense this week. It also leaves the Patriots without four cornerbacks against a Raiders offense featuring tight end Brock Bowers, whom Vrabel described Wednesday as a player who is “really” a receiver.

Patriots Lose Four Cornerbacks for Raiders Game

Gonzalez will miss his second consecutive game with a shoulder injury. He sat out the Patriots’ 29-26 win over the Buffalo Bills in Week 4 and didn’t participate in New England’s Wednesday or Thursday practices this week, via the team’s injury report.

Davis, listed with a neck injury, also missed both practices. He played all 59 defensive snaps against Buffalo while Gonzalez was out, making his absence a new problem for a secondary that had adjusted to playing without one of its starters.

The Patriots had fewer options behind them as the week progressed. Prunty missed Wednesday and Thursday with a hamstring injury. Canada, who was also managing a hamstring issue, was a limited participant on both days before Vrabel ruled him out Friday.

New England will also be without Hollins, who left the Bills game with a calf injury, and Gilliam, who was listed with ankle and knee injuries. Gilliam went from limited participation Wednesday to no practice Thursday. Those absences affect the Patriots on offense and special teams as well as at cornerback.

Who Can Fill In for Gonzalez and Davis?

Charles Woods and Marcus Jones took on larger coverage roles when Gonzalez missed the Bills game.

Woods briefly exited with what he called a shoulder stinger, and practice squad elevation Kindle Vildor entered the game during his absence. Woods was limited in practice Wednesday and Thursday with a shoulder injury, though Vrabel didn’t include him among the six players ruled out in Reiss’ Friday report.

Vildor is an option if New England elevates him again.

The Patriots’ Week 4 roster analysis identified him as depth behind Davis, Woods and Jones before the Buffalo game. The team has also added cornerback Al’zillion Hamilton to its practice squad, though any Sunday role for either player depends on the Patriots’ roster decisions.

The Raiders give that makeshift group much to account for.

In his Wednesday news conference, Vrabel praised Bowers’ speed, route running and ability to make catches downfield. He also pointed to quarterback Kirk Cousins getting the ball quickly to open receivers and turning short completions into larger gains.

Bowers was a full participant Thursday after being limited Wednesday with a knee injury.

With Gonzalez and Davis unavailable, how the Patriots deploy Jones and Woods — and which cornerbacks join them on the game-day roster — will be central actions before the 1 p.m. ET kickoff at Gillette Stadium.