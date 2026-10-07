Patriots Announce Injury Updates on Christian Gonzalez, 2 Others Before Raiders Game

New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez is not expected to practice Wednesday, making a second straight absence more likely ahead of Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders, according to a report by WBZ‘s Dan Roche.

With Gonzalez and two other key starters — Mack Hollins and Rhamondre Stevenson — sidelined Wednesday, New England faces Sunday’s matchup with a 3-1 Raiders team with unsettling questions at cornerback, running back and receiver.

Coach Mike Vrabel did not say Gonzalez might play Sunday. Defensive tackle Christian Barmore, who also missed the Bills game with a shoulder injury, is expected to take part in some work, as reported by the Boston Herald‘s Doug Kyed.

“There’s a chance he could play [this week], there’s just no chance that he’ll practice today,” Vrabel said of Stevenson, as quoted by Los Talks Pats.

Hollins, nursing a calf injury, is not in line to practice either, according to RotoWire, citing Patriots.com reporter Evan Lazar.

“I don’t know if he’ll be able to practice here for a couple days,” Vrabel said Monday, as quoted by Patriots.com.

Patriots Cornerback Christian Gonzalez’s Shoulder Injury

Gonzalez hurt his shoulder in Week 3 during New England’s 35-6 loss at Jacksonville, lowering it into running back LeQuint Allen Jr. on a third-down tackle. He then sat out all three practices before the Bills game and missed Sunday’s contest in Buffalo, his first absence of 2026, according to Patriots.com.

“Gonzo is a playmaker, for sure, so we know we’re going to miss him out there,” cornerback Carlton Davis III said before the Buffalo game, as quoted by Players.bio.

Gonzalez, 24, was born in Carrollton, Texas, and played at The Colony High School before spending two seasons at Colorado. He transferred to Oregon in 2022, earned first-team All-Pac-12 honors and entered the NFL as the 17th overall pick in 2023, according to NFL.com‘s prospect profile.

On Sept. 8, Gonzalez agreed to a four-year, $135 million extension with $102 million guaranteed, the richest cornerback contract in NFL history at the time, according to The Athletic‘s contract report.

Gonzalez, Hollins and Stevenson: What’s the Impact vs. Raiders

Charles Woods is the direct replacement for Gonzalez. He started in Week 2 while Davis was sidelined by a neck injury and allowed four catches for 24 yards on seven targets across 60 snaps. Marcus Jones can slide outside from the slot, and rookie Karon Prunty offers depth, according to Patriots.com.

Hollins, 33, is a 6-foot-4 receiver who caught 81 passes for 1,667 yards and 20 touchdowns at North Carolina before Philadelphia drafted him 118th overall in 2017. He has since played for Miami, Las Vegas, Atlanta and Buffalo, and signed with New England in March 2025, according to Patriots.com‘s career page. He leads the team with 15 catches for 209 yards this season, according to StatMuse.

Stevenson, 28, rushed for 1,180 yards and 13 touchdowns in two seasons at Oklahoma before New England drafted him 120th overall in 2021, according to PlayerProfiler‘s biographical page. He has 3,832 rushing yards and 29 touchdowns in 74 career games, all with the Patriots, according to NFL.com‘s career statistics.

Without Hollins, quarterback Drake Maye loses his most trusted remaining receiver, with A.J. Brown already on injured reserve, according to The Boston Globe.

A Stevenson absence shifts the backfield to TreVeyon Henderson, with Corey Kiner the only other running back on the active roster. If Hollins and Stevenson both sit, New England enters Sunday with an offense ranked 30th at 16.3 points per game, according to StatMuse.