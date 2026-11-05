Patriots’ A.J. Brown Concerns Grow After Adam Schefter’s Latest Revelation

The New England Patriots may have a real problem with A.J. Brown’s knee injury. ESPN’s Adam Schefter noted that this could be a long-term problem with his ability to stay healthy.

Brown’s knee flared up during practice ahead of week eight. He was forced to miss last Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins. The knee has been a problem for the veteran playmaker for quite some time, and now it’s rearing its ugly head once again.

Schefter shared a startling report about the injury as the Patriots prepare to take on a tough Green Bay Packers team.

“It flared up… I know it says ankle and knee, but it’s the knee. The knee held him out last week, and the knee is threatening to hold him out this week. It’s a knee that I think that raises some concerns as to how long he’s gonna keep playing here in New England, and producing at a high level.”

A.J. Brown Has Dealt With Injuries This Season

The playmaker has dealt with a variety of injuries over the course of this season. He also suffered a high ankle sprain in the season opener against the Seattle Seahawks. He suffered in the third quarter and was out for the remainder of that game. In addition, the patriots placed him on injured reserve, forcing him to miss four games before he returned to action in week six.

The Patriots have certainly felt his absence, as they have needed his production on the field. Other receivers have been able to step up however. Demario Douglas, Kyle Williams, and Efton Chism are among the names that have done so. Even still, the injury has taken away a top weapon for quarterback Drake Maye.

Getty CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – OCTOBER 22: A.J. Brown #1 of the New England Patriots warms up prior to the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on October 22, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Patriots Wideout Has Struggled While On Field

It’s also fair to say that he has not played at a high level when he has been on the field. He has caught nine passes for 101 yards this season. He caught three receptions on four targets for 26 yards against the Seahawks, before leaving the game in the third quarter with an ankle sprain. Upon his return, he looked rusty against the New York Jets. He caught three passes on 10 targets for 27 yards.

Following the Jets game, the Patriots had a chance for Brown to bounce back early. They were set to face the Chicago Bears in a Thursday night showdown. He did catch three passes for 48 yards, which was a season-high for him. That being said, he has left a lot to be desired over the course of the last couple of weeks.

Getty FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – OCTOBER 18: A.J. Brown #1 of the New England Patriots looks on from the bench during the fourth quarter against the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium on October 18, 2026 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Knee Issue Something To Watch For Patriots

This particular knee issue is something that made several teams wary of treating for him in March. The Los Angeles Rams knew about the knee issue, and that’s exactly why they backed out of trading for him. The organization thought it was a medical red flag at the time, and pulled out of the Brown sweepstakes as a result.

Now, it seems like the Patriots will have to manage the injury at the very least. It will definitely be interesting to see what happens with Brown, as the Patriots will try to manage the health of their star receiver.

This is certainly not an ideal development for the organization. One has to wonder if the organization has any buyer’s remorse as a result of it.