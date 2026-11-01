Patriots Game vs. Dolphins Facing Severe Weather; What to Know About Delays

The New England Patriots are looking to get back on track this Sunday against the Miami Dolphins. Unfortunately, the weather looks like it’s going to play a major factor in the game as well.

Lightning is expected to be hitting South Florida all afternoon and into the evening. That means, as Andy Slater of Fox Sports South Florida reported, it’s safe to expect delays throughout the game.

“NE at MIA: Lightning is likely in the area of Hard Rock Stadium from 4-9pm, @NWSMiami says,” Slater wrote. “Patriots-Dolphins is scheduled to kick off at 4:25pm. Expect weather delays during the game if the forecast is correct.”

That doesn’t necessarily mean that kickoff is going to be delayed for the Patriots game. Instead, lightning throughout the evening could cause delays at any time, with stoppages coming when it’s in the area of the stadium. Of course, nothing is official yet.

The NFL suspends play whenever lightning is within 10 miles of the stadium. There is a suspension of play for a mandatory 30 minutes from the last strike before restarting play. During this time, all players and staff must leave the field.

The New England Patriots and Miami Dolphins Knew Weather May Play a Role

This concern about the weather in South Florida isn’t new. In fact, both teams knew that severe weather could delay the game as recently as Friday.

Thunderstorms, strong winds, and heavy downpours are all expected for the Patriots-Dolphins game. This on a day where the temperature is expected to be in the upper 70s to low 80s, with things cooling off the later things get into the night.

Videos also emerged on Sunday morning of the weather at Hard Rock Stadium. There, the field seemed to be flooding and getting sloppy, with no covering on the field to protect it from the rain.

The drainage system is good at Hard Rock Stadium. It has to be with the amount of rain Florida gets, particularly in the warmer months. However, this is going to be a major test to keep it from being a very sloppy surface.

This comes in what is an important game for the Patriots to get back on track. They’re coming off a tough loss on Thursday night against the Chicago Bears and can’t afford to lose place in the division, particularly against very beatable opponents.

What the Weather Means for the Patriots?

Games with bad weather tend to favor the offense. That’s because offensive players know where they’re going while defenders are reacting, which can make it easier to slip or be less confident in movements on a wet surface.

However, there are some obvious issues that offenses face in games like these. That includes keeping the ball secure, which has been an issue for the Patriots this season.

In the rain, it becomes much easier for Drake Maye to lose his grip while throwing a football. It makes it easier for Rhamondre Stevenson to fumble the ball. Those are both issues the Patriots have had at times this season.

On top of that, the Patriots are dealing with some major injury concerns. In particular, on the offensive side of the ball. So, they’ll be more limited in their options in the bad weather.