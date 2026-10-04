Watch Patriots QB Drake Maye Exit Buffalo to ‘MVP’ Chants Following Win

The Buffalo Bills have a new stadium, but it was the same result when they hosted the New England Patriots. The Patriots won.

Sunday was a grind for the Patriots. Turnovers popped back up again, and the Bills took a lead in the fourth quarter. For a moment, it looked like the Patriots would fall to 1-3 and be in a major hole after the first week of October. Then, Drake Maye took over for the final drive of the game.

Much maligned this season, Patriots quarterback Maye led New England down the field in the closing minutes of the game. Then, he hit Efton Chism downfield for a touchdown strike to take the lead. The defense held and the Patriots earned a statement win.

Watch New England Patriots QB Drake Maye Exit to MVP Chants

A season ago, Drake Maye finished as the runner-up for MVP voting. At the time, there was even a good argument he should have won over Matthew Stafford. Alas, it wasn’t to be and he had to settle for winning the AFC.

This season has been a different story for Maye. The downfield passing that he made a name for himself with hasn’t been working. Worse, he’s been reckless with the ball, dealing with a major turnover issue to start the season. So, for many Patriots fans, Maye’s fourth quarter comeback drive was proof that the star quarterback was still there.

Fans who made the trip to Buffalo were certainly happy enough to show their appreciation. As Maye exited the field, he was serenaded by “MVP” chants. You can watch that below.

If the season ended today, Maye probably wouldn’t be in the MVP conversation. Those turnovers are too much for most people to overcome. He even had a couple more turnovers against the Bills, though the interception was clearly not his fault and the fumble was arguably a group mistake along with the offensive line.

Still, it’s a long season for Maye and the Patriots. If he does want to get back into that conversation, this was a very important step.

Drake Maye Went Toe-To-Toe With Josh Allen

After the 2025 season, the hope for Patriots fans was that their team had found a quarterback to match Josh Allen of the Bills. After all, despite not yet winning the AFC, Allen is widely regarded as one of the elite quarterbacks in the entire NFL. That hope is part of why it’s been so frustrating to see Maye start slowly in 2026.

Then, on Sunday, Maye was able to go toe-to-toe with Allen. He completed 22 of 37 passes for 269 yards, 3 touchdowns, and an interception. He also led the Patriots in rushing with 54 yards. That was inarguably better than Allen, who completed 23 of 33 passes for 253 yards, one touchdown, and an interception. He did have a rushing touchdown.

Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel took notice. After the game, he made sure to share as much praise as possible on Maye.

“Gets us back in the race. Josh is unbelievable. Felt like Drake went toe to toe with him,” Vrabel said.

Now, Maye and the Patriots offense need to find a way to keep rolling. New England returns home next week to host the Las Vegas Raiders.