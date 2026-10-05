Drake Maye, Patriots Captains Respond to Bills Veteran Over Efton Chism Shot

The postgame comments from C.J. Gardner-Johnson about Efton Chism have made their way around the New England Patriots locker room.

Three Patriots veterans — Drake Maye, Kevin Byard and Hunter Henry — each offered their own reaction after the Buffalo Bills safety took aim at Chism following New England’s 29-26 victory on Oct. 4.

Gardner-Johnson dismissed Chism as a practice-squad player after the second-year receiver hauled in a spectacular one-handed touchdown late in the fourth quarter. Chism has actually never been on an NFL practice squad, and Gardner-Johnson also claimed the “better team lost” despite Buffalo falling to 3-1.

Maye, Byard and Henry weren’t particularly surprised to hear Gardner-Johnson talking.

Maye Says Patriots ‘Got the Last Laugh’

The ex-UNC standout had perhaps the easiest response after delivering the pass that ultimately made Gardner-Johnson’s comments possible.

“Obviously we got the last laugh yesterday and we’ll see them again,” Maye said during his Oct. 5 appearance on WEEI, according to SI.com’s Ethan Hurwitz.

The quarterback backed it up on the field.

Maye completed 22 of 37 passes for 269 yards, three touchdowns and one interception against Buffalo, while adding a team-high 54 rushing yards. New England trailed 26-21 late in the fourth quarter before Maye led an eight-play, 73-yard touchdown drive.

The deciding play came when Maye extended the action and gave Chism a chance downfield. Chism responded with a one-handed 23-yard touchdown grab, putting New England ahead before Maye connected with Rhamondre Stevenson for the two-point conversion.

The Patriots’ official site described Chism as taking advantage of an increased opportunity after Mack Hollins exited with a calf injury. Chism finished with two catches for 42 yards and the decisive score.

Maye’s “last laugh” response was also accompanied by reactions from two established Patriots veterans.

Byard, Henry Weigh In on Gardner-Johnson

Byard, who played with the Gardner-Johnson in Chicago, spoke his mind on a WEEI appearance.

“That’s very on brand for who he is,” Byard said of Gardner-Johnson. “He’s going to speak his mind. The first thing that comes to his mind, he’s going to say it.”

Henry had an alike take as well.

“Yeah, he likes to talk,” Henry said, regarding Gardner-Johnson during his own WEEI appearance.

The three reactions add to what has quickly become an AFC East subplot following one of New England’s biggest wins of the season.

In the end, Chism’s catch was the play that decided the game. And the Bills will have a shot to fire back with their performance when they visit Gillette Stadium on Dec. 6.