Patriots WR’s Girlfriend Goes Viral After Game-Winning TD vs. Bills

Efton Chism III delivered the biggest play of his young NFL career Sunday.

His girlfriend’s reaction to it might have been just as memorable.

The New England Patriots wide receiver hauled in a spectacular one-handed touchdown catch late in the fourth quarter against the Buffalo Bills, giving New England the lead in an eventual 29-26 road win.

Sitting in the front row at Highmark Stadium, Chism’s girlfriend, Devynn Warns, had a perfect view.

And absolutely no poker face.

Warns immediately jumped up and down as Chism secured the catch in the end zone. Then came a four-word reaction that quickly began making the rounds on social media.

“I just peed myself!” she yelled.

It was pure disbelief from Warns, who had just watched Chism go from undrafted rookie in 2025 to the center of one of the Patriots’ biggest moments of the young season.

Efton Chism’s Girlfriend Had Priceless Reaction to TD

Warns shared several glimpses of the moment on Instagram after the game, including video of her celebration from the stands.

“Forever reliving and replaying this moment!!!! @efton_chism doing Efton things!!!!!!❤️❤️🥹🥰🥳,” she wrote.

Chism, 24, made sure she knew how much her support meant to him.

“I love you sooooo much ❤️❤️❤️ Thank you for being so amazing 🥰,” he commented.

Warns wasn’t celebrating alone.

She watched the game alongside several other members of the Patriots’ extended family, including Michaela Anja, the fiancée of backup quarterback Tommy DeVito; Mikayla Santi, girlfriend of linebacker Elijah Ponder; Imani Mathews, girlfriend of cornerback Marcus Jones; and Kenz, the wife of running back TreVeyon Henderson.

Drake Maye’s wife, Ann Michael Maye, also joined the celebration in the comments. “YES!!!!!❤️❤️❤️,” she wrote on Warns’ post.

It was the kind of moment that captured what Sunday meant for Chism beyond the box score.

Efton Chism Delivered When Patriots Needed Him Most

Chism’s touchdown came with New England trying to finish off a road win against the reigning AFC East champions.

Maye found him in the end zone, and Chism reached out with one hand to secure the go-ahead score. New England held on from there for a 29-26 victory.

Maye finished the afternoon 22-of-37 passing for 269 yards and three touchdowns, helping the Patriots overcome two first-half turnovers and move to 2-2.

For Chism, the moment carried an entirely different weight.

He entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent, without the draft-night fanfare or guaranteed roster spot that comes with being an early-round pick. On Sunday, with a divisional game hanging in the balance, he was the one Maye trusted in the end zone.

And he delivered. That made the scene in the stands even better.

Warns wasn’t watching an established NFL star add another touchdown to his résumé. She was watching someone she had supported throughout the climb make the kind of play players spend their entire lives imagining.

Her reaction was unfiltered, hilarious and, judging by the response online, extremely relatable.

For Chism, Sunday ended with a game-winning touchdown and one of the defining plays of his young career.

For Warns, it ended with a viral four-word review of the whole thing.