Former Tom Brady Teammate Traded to Ravens Amid Lamar Jackson Injury: Report

The New England Patriots are seeing another one of their former quarterbacks head to a new destination as the Baltimore Ravens scramble to address a mounting injury crisis.

Veteran quarterback Jacoby Brissett, who played alongside Tom Brady and later mentored Drake Maye in New England, is on his way to Baltimore in a trade with the Arizona Cardinals.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Wednesday, Nov. 4, that the Cardinals are finalizing a deal to send Brissett to the Baltimore Ravens, citing NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport as a fellow source of the news.

The trade is expected to be completed this weekend, according to Schefter. Specific compensation has not yet been disclosed.

The move comes just two days after Schefter identified Baltimore as a possible landing spot for Brissett following Arizona’s decision to demote the 33-year-old quarterback.

Ravens Turn to Jacoby Brissett After Lamar Jackson Injury

Baltimore’s pursuit of Brissett comes after a disastrous stretch of injuries at quarterback.

Two-time NFL MVP Lamar Jackson suffered a right thumb injury during the Ravens’ 36-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Nov. 1.

Jackson was injured on Baltimore’s first offensive play and is expected to undergo surgery. Ravens head coach Jesse Minter confirmed the quarterback would be placed on injured reserve, sidelining him for at least four games.

Minter also acknowledged that Jackson’s injury could potentially end his season.

Baltimore received another blow Wednesday when Schefter reported that backup quarterback Tyler Huntley would miss the remainder of the season with a turf toe injury.

That leaves undrafted rookie Joe Fagnano, who replaced Huntley against Buffalo, as the team’s starter for Thursday night’s matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Brissett gives Baltimore a considerably more experienced option moving forward.

The veteran has made 73 career NFL starts, including eight for Arizona this season. He has thrown for 1,719 yards, 10 touchdowns and seven interceptions in 2026.

However, Brissett’s Cardinals tenure took a turn Sunday when head coach Mike LaFleur benched him in favor of Gardner Minshew during Arizona’s overtime victory against the Dallas Cowboys.

LaFleur subsequently named Minshew the starter and moved rookie Carson Beck ahead of Brissett on the depth chart.

Jacoby Brissett Played Alongside Tom Brady, Drake Maye With Patriots

Brissett’s move to Baltimore marks another chapter in a career that began with the Patriots.

New England originally selected the quarterback in the third round of the 2016 NFL draft, making him part of a quarterback room featuring Brady and Jimmy Garoppolo.

Brissett made two starts as a rookie while Brady served his four-game suspension and Garoppolo dealt with an injury.

His first career start resulted in a 27-0 victory over the Houston Texans on Sept. 22, 2016.

The Patriots eventually traded Brissett to the Indianapolis Colts in September 2017, although he returned to New England seven years later.

Brissett signed a one-year contract with the Patriots in March 2024, providing a veteran presence as the franchise prepared to develop Maye, its No. 3 overall draft pick.

The veteran started New England’s first five games before Maye took over in Week 6. Brissett finished the season with 826 passing yards, two touchdowns and one interception across eight appearances.

During his return to New England, Brissett reflected on learning from Brady while discussing his responsibility to mentor Maye.

“I remember when I was following Tom [Brady] around,” Brissett said in May 2024.

He joined Arizona in 2025 and produced a career-high 3,366 passing yards and 23 touchdowns that season.