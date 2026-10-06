Patriots Bring in 32-Touchdown Running Back for Workout Ahead of Week 5

The New England Patriots picked up perhaps the most important victory of any team in the NFL in Week 4 when they pulled off an upset 29-26 victory over the Buffalo Bills. With everything seemingly up in flames in New England after a horrific loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars the week before, star quarterback Drake Maye turned in a stellar performance under center to lead his team to victory.

And yet, while there’s no doubt this was a huge win, it’s clear that the Pats are still very much an imperfect team. It would certainly help Maye out under center if the rushing attack could become a bit more consistent, which may be why the team is eyeing veteran running back Jamaal Williams in free agency.

Patriots Bring in Jamaal Williams for a Workout

A fourth-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, Williams has spent much of his career working as part of various running back committees. However, when he’s had the opportunity to receive more touches, he’s generally held his own, and he has a knack for scoring touchdowns once his team gets in the red zone.

Williams is most well-known for his 2022 campaign with the Detroit Lions, when he led the league in rushing touchdowns (17) from seemingly out of nowhere. Considering how he had amassed 13 total rushing touchdowns over the first five seasons of his career, Williams’ staggering jump in scoring took the league by surprise.

After the 2022 campaign, Williams spent two seasons with the New Orleans Saints before spending 2025 out of football. Williams has made it clear he is looking to make a comeback and return to the NFL, and the Pats are showing interest in taking a flier on him, as they brought in the veteran playmaker for a workout on Tuesday.

The Patriots had veteran RB Jamaal Williams in for a workout today,” Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team shared in a post on X.

Should the Patriots Sign Jamaal Williams?

Getty The Patriots brought in veteran running back Jamaal Williams for a workout on Tuesday

New England has one of the better running back duos in the league, Rhamondre Stevenson and TreVeyon Henderson, on paper, but they both haven’t been all that effective to begin the year. Stevenson and Henderson are both averaging just 3.7 yards per carry, and while the offensive line in front of them is banged up, that has made an already difficult situation even tougher for Maye when it comes to opening up the passing game.

Williams isn’t exactly known for his efficiency, but he is a willing pass blocker who could give the Pats another look out of the backfield as they attempt to keep opposing defenses on their toes with their playcalling. Making a move for Williams will almost certainly depend on how he looks during this workout, but if he seems to have some gas left in the tank, it may be worth bringing him to town to see if he can help get the rushing attack going.