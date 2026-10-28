Patriots Linked to Vikings WR Amid Trade Deadline Buzz

The New England Patriots were listed as a potential fit for current Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jauan Jennings. Bleacher Report put together a trade block article for teams entering week eight. Jennings was listed as a suitor for the Patriots.

The wideout could be viewed as a trade candidate for a team in the Vikings who are currently undefeated. It may seem a bit odd for the Vikings to give up some of their wide receiver depth, but it’s clear that Jennings may not be the best fit.

The wide receiver has just four catches for 43 yards in five games this season, and he also has a team-friendly contract. He signed a one-year $9 million deal with the Vikings back in March.

Bleacher Report made its case in the article.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter told The Pat McAfee Show (beginning at the 1:35:10 mark) on Tuesday that while it doesn’t sound like any trade is imminent, teams have “checked in” on Jennings ahead of the trade deadline.