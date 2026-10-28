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Patriots Linked to Vikings WR Amid Trade Deadline Buzz

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Super Bowl LX - New England Patriots Media Availability & Practice
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SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: Executive vice president of player development Eliot Wolf of the New England Patriots looks on during practice prior to Super Bowl LX at Stanford Stadium on February 05, 2026 in Stanford, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

The New England Patriots were listed as a potential fit for current Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jauan Jennings. Bleacher Report put together a trade block article for teams entering week eight. Jennings was listed as a suitor for the Patriots.

The wideout could be viewed as a trade candidate for a team in the Vikings who are currently undefeated. It may seem a bit odd for the Vikings to give up some of their wide receiver depth, but it’s clear that Jennings may not be the best fit.

The wide receiver has just four catches for 43 yards in five games this season, and he also has a team-friendly contract. He signed a one-year $9 million deal with the Vikings back in March.

Bleacher Report made its case in the article.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter told The Pat McAfee Show (beginning at the 1:35:10 mark) on Tuesday that while it doesn’t sound like any trade is imminent, teams have “checked in” on Jennings ahead of the trade deadline.

If Jennings can bring backfield depth or draft capital that can be used to find it, Minnesota might be convinced to make a deal. Jennings, who had 643 yards and nine touchdowns last season, would be worth it to a receiver-needy team.

Las Vegas Raiders v New England Patriots
GettyFOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – OCTOBER 11: Treveyon Henderson #32 of the New England Patriots is tackled against the Las Vegas Raiders at Gillette Stadium on October 11, 2026 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Winslow Townson/Getty Images)

Running Back Position Gaining Buzz For Patriots

Here is where the running back position gets interesting in terms of a potential Jennings deal. Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson was listed as a potential trade candidate by Fox Sports’ Henry McKenna. Although the article and idea itself were more of a hypothetical, Henderson was a name that was brought up. McKenna pointed to the lack of blocking ability and lack of explosiveness as a reason to deal Henderson.

The blocking ability, or lack thereof, was on full display in the team’s last game against the Chicago Bears. Henderson finished the game with an 8.61 blocking grade, which was one of the many weak spots for the Patriots and their loss to the Chicago Bears. That being said, the game itself made for good football viewing. It set records on Amazon Prime.

Indianapolis Colts v Minnesota Vikings
GettyMINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – OCTOBER 25: Jauan Jennings #14 of the Minnesota Vikings watches the ball bounce in the air after a reception attempt against the Indianapolis Colts during the second quarter of the game at U.S. Bank Stadium on October 25, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

Patriots Do Need Wideout Depth

Jennings would be a smart depth move for the Patriots for a couple of reasons. For one, he is on a short-term deal. This would be a low-risk, high-reward addition. The Patriots would not really have any long-term contract to deal with. This could be ideal, as the Patriots look to remake their wide receiver room.

Secondly, he would give the Patriots some size at the receiver position. Jennings measures in at six-foot-three, 208 pounds. The veteran would give quarterback Drake Maye another target to throw to. Jauan Jennings is a capable receiver on multiple levels, and he can handle a full workload. He did that for the San Francisco 49ers. This would not be a situation where he would have to adjust to the organization as a rookie or learn the ropes of the NFL. He could come in and play right away.

This could be a potentially low-risk, high-reward move for the Patriots organization. The organization does have some needs before the November 10 trade deadline, and Jennings could potentially fill several of them.

Danny Jaillet Danny Jaillet is a sportswriter with more than 15 years experience in the industry. He has been featured on Fox Sports, USA Today, and Yahoo Sports among others. He graduated from Worcester State University with a B.A. in communications and a minor in writing. More about Danny Jaillet

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Patriots Linked to Vikings WR Amid Trade Deadline Buzz

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