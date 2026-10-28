Patriots Linked to Vikings WR Amid Trade Deadline Buzz

The New England Patriots were listed as a potential fit for current Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jauan Jennings. Bleacher Report put together a trade block article for teams entering week eight. Jennings was listed as a suitor for the Patriots.
The wideout could be viewed as a trade candidate for a team in the Vikings who are currently undefeated. It may seem a bit odd for the Vikings to give up some of their wide receiver depth, but it’s clear that Jennings may not be the best fit.
The wide receiver has just four catches for 43 yards in five games this season, and he also has a team-friendly contract. He signed a one-year $9 million deal with the Vikings back in March.
Bleacher Report made its case in the article.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter told The Pat McAfee Show (beginning at the 1:35:10 mark) on Tuesday that while it doesn’t sound like any trade is imminent, teams have “checked in” on Jennings ahead of the trade deadline.
If Jennings can bring backfield depth or draft capital that can be used to find it, Minnesota might be convinced to make a deal. Jennings, who had 643 yards and nine touchdowns last season, would be worth it to a receiver-needy team.
Running Back Position Gaining Buzz For Patriots
Here is where the running back position gets interesting in terms of a potential Jennings deal. Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson was listed as a potential trade candidate by Fox Sports’ Henry McKenna. Although the article and idea itself were more of a hypothetical, Henderson was a name that was brought up. McKenna pointed to the lack of blocking ability and lack of explosiveness as a reason to deal Henderson.
The blocking ability, or lack thereof, was on full display in the team’s last game against the Chicago Bears. Henderson finished the game with an 8.61 blocking grade, which was one of the many weak spots for the Patriots and their loss to the Chicago Bears. That being said, the game itself made for good football viewing. It set records on Amazon Prime.
Patriots Do Need Wideout Depth
Jennings would be a smart depth move for the Patriots for a couple of reasons. For one, he is on a short-term deal. This would be a low-risk, high-reward addition. The Patriots would not really have any long-term contract to deal with. This could be ideal, as the Patriots look to remake their wide receiver room.
Secondly, he would give the Patriots some size at the receiver position. Jennings measures in at six-foot-three, 208 pounds. The veteran would give quarterback Drake Maye another target to throw to. Jauan Jennings is a capable receiver on multiple levels, and he can handle a full workload. He did that for the San Francisco 49ers. This would not be a situation where he would have to adjust to the organization as a rookie or learn the ropes of the NFL. He could come in and play right away.
This could be a potentially low-risk, high-reward move for the Patriots organization. The organization does have some needs before the November 10 trade deadline, and Jennings could potentially fill several of them.
Patriots Linked to Vikings WR Amid Trade Deadline Buzz