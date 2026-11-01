Patriots Listening to Offers For Another Defensive Standout: Report

The NFL trade deadline is approaching, and rumors are continuing to swirl. The New England Patriots are not absolved of any of this, as several names have come up as potential trade deadline targets. A new report from NBC Sports Boston’s Albert Breer indicates that the Patriots are also listening to offers on corner Carlton Davis. This was confirmed by Boston Sports Journal’s Greg A. Bedard.

Davis has played in three games this season. He has recorded 16 total tackles, and one pass defended. He has been a key part of the Patriots’ secondary since joining the organization last off-season. However, this impact hasn’t been felt nearly as strongly this year. Breer indicated that the Patriots have been listening to offers for Davis.

In addition to DT Christian Barmore, @AlbertBreer reported on @NBCSBoston that the Patriots are also listening on CB Carlton Davis.

Davis came to the Patriots last March as part of a free agency spending spree. He signed a three-year, $54 million contract with $34.5 million in guaranteed money and a $16.5 million signing bonus. The contract, and role signified that he would be a major part of the Patriots’ secondary. Davis played opposite Christian Gonzalez last year, and he played fairly well. The corner played in 17 games, recording 39 combined tackles.

Injuries Have Plagued Carlton Davis

However, injuries have taken their toll. He missed three consecutive games this season, including a major matchup against the Chicago Bears on Thursday Night Football. He also suffered a hamstring injury early on in training camp that kept him sidelined for a bit. Davis was sidelined for two weeks during training camp, and he missed joint practices.

The Patriots could sell high on Davis here. For one, his health is undoubtedly a concern for the secondary. The Patriots could benefit from moving him and freeing up money in the process. On that note, moving him could free up financial resources for the organization. Although he has been valuable for the Patriots this season, there is little doubt that his contract is a bit bloated. The Patriots could sell them and relieve themselves of his contract.

Next Couple Weeks Crucial For Davis

It will certainly be interesting to see what the Patriots do here. It sounds like they are open to getting rid of defensive centerpieces in an effort to move money and get younger. Time will tell what the Patriots can do and how the rest of the season goes. He will be active for Sunday’s contest against the Miami Dolphins, and this could be an opportunity for him to bounce back.

The Patriots could use his veteran leadership in the secondary right now, as they look to take on some of the tougher teams in the NFL. Having him healthy for at least Sunday’s showdown with the Dolphins is a step in the right direction.