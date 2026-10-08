Patriots HC Mike Vrabel Addressed Maxx Crosby Trade Rumors With Raiders

The 2026 offseason was full of rumors for the New England Patriots. Some came true, others didn’t, but among the most disappointing misses was that the Patriots didn’t trade for Las Vegas Raiders star Maxx Crosby.

The Raiders spent the offseason shopping Crosby, with a massive two first-round pick package even being given to them by the Baltimore Ravens before he failed a physical before the trade fell through. Still, once that did fall through, the Patriots made a lot of sense. After all, pass rush was a major concern this offseason.

Obviously, no deal ever happened. Now, with Crosby coming to town on Sunday, Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel would be asked about the negotiations and conversations that happened around him this offseason.

“I couldn’t even tell you,” Mike Vrabel said. “I think we talk about all different types of things during the offseason. I couldn’t tell you how long those things last or don’t last.”

That’s, obviously, a bit of a vague answer from Vrabel. Perhaps there is still some hope that the Patriots could add Crosby. Or, potentially, that just isn’t on Vrabel’s mind when he needs to find a way to stop the star edge rusher.

New England Patriots HC Mike Vrabel on What to Expect From Maxx Crosby

The Patriots have had issues in recent seasons against teams with an excellent pass rush. That includes against the Raiders in 2025. A season ago, the Patriots opened against the Raiders and allowed 4 sacks. That included 1.0 picked up by Maxx Crosby. It helped to hold the Patriots offense down and cost them that game.

Mike Vrabel wants to avoid letting that happen again, but it’s easier said than done. In particular, because of how versatile Crosby and the Raiders are.

“Maxx will go wherever he wants to go, and he will do whatever he wants to do,” Vrabel said. “And it’s worked out really, really well. I have a lot of respect for Maxx Crosby as a person and also as a player. So, we’ll have to know where he is on every single play. It’s been impressive.”

The challenge the Patriots face on Sunday goes beyond Crosby, though. The entire front seven for the Raiders is tough, and the pass rush comes from everywhere, especially if you become too focused on Crosby alone.

“Guys have come from different places, and they’ve really put together a cohesive group. [Adam] Butler was there, [Jeremy] Chinn was there, Maxx was there, [Malcolm] Koonce was there. But they’ve been able to supplement that with the guys off the football with [Nakobe] Dean and [Quay] Walker, and obviously continue to add guys inside, and then also [Kwity] Paye. So, they’ve really come together and gelled well together, and we will have to know where Maxx is, certainly, to start every play,” Vrabel said.

The Patriots Offensive Line Will Be Tested

After last season’s postseason run, the offensive line became a major concern for the Patriots. That included questions about how former first-round pick Will Campbell can bounce back and where Morgan Moses is at physically as he continues to move along in his career.

Those questions haven’t necessarily gone away. In particular, as injuries have tested their depth along the interior of the offensive line.

That isn’t to say that there haven’t been any bright spots. Campbell, in particular, has played much better. Unfortunately, he is also coming off the worst game of his season against the Buffalo Bills.

The Raiders will present another major test for the offensive line. If the Patriots want to get above .500 for the first time this season, they’ll need to pass that test.