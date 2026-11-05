Rain Threat Looms Over Patriots vs. Packers Game at Gillette Stadium

Rain is threatening to make an appearance at Gillette Stadium this weekend, but the latest forecast offers some encouraging news for the New England Patriots and their fans.

The Patriots will host the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Nov. 8, with kickoff scheduled for 4:25 p.m. ET. While rain is expected to move through Foxborough earlier in the day, the outlook for game time is considerably better.

Apple Weather currently projects an 80% chance of precipitation Sunday, a number that could raise concerns about conditions for the late-afternoon matchup. But a closer look at the hourly forecast suggests the Patriots and Packers may avoid the worst of it.

The distinction matters for both teams, particularly with temperatures expected to fall as the game progresses.

Patriots vs. Packers Weather Forecast for Sunday, Nov. 8

According to Apple Weather, Foxborough is expected to reach a high of 55 degrees Sunday, with an overnight low of 45. The forecast calls for approximately 0.05 inches of rain throughout the day.

Most of that precipitation is expected to arrive overnight or during the early morning hours. Apple’s hourly outlook shows rain chances dropping to near zero after approximately 6 a.m., with partly cloudy conditions expected later in the day.

A separate forecast for Foxborough also calls for morning showers, although it leaves open the possibility of additional precipitation around midday.

By kickoff, however, conditions are expected to improve. One hourly forecast projects temperatures near 55 degrees and a 20% chance of precipitation around 4 p.m., with similarly low rain chances through the evening.

That means fans heading to Gillette Stadium should be prepared for a damp start to the day, particularly those arriving early to tailgate. But the current outlook does not point to steady rain throughout Sunday’s game.

Temperatures are expected to slip into the upper 40s by the final whistle, making an extra layer a good idea for anyone spending the afternoon and evening outdoors.

Could Weather Affect Drake Maye and the Patriots?

Even if the rain clears before kickoff, Sunday’s weather could still play a role.

Wind is another factor worth watching, with breezy conditions possible during the afternoon. Stronger gusts could affect longer passes, punts and field-goal attempts, particularly if conditions change closer to kickoff.

For quarterback Drake Maye, a dry football and relatively manageable winds would be a welcome combination against Green Bay.

The Patriots are coming off a 24-19 road victory over the Miami Dolphins, while the Packers arrive in Foxborough for a matchup between two teams looking to build momentum in November.

New England will also be celebrating former tight end Rob Gronkowski, who is scheduled to be honored during halftime of Sunday’s game following his Patriots Hall of Fame induction Saturday.

For now, the forecast suggests the rain could be more of a concern for fans arriving early than for the players once the game begins.

With several days remaining before kickoff, the timing of the showers and the strength of the wind could still change.

The Patriots and Packers are scheduled to kick off at 4:25 p.m. ET Sunday at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough. The game will be televised on Fox.