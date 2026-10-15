A.J. Brown’s Patriots Return Hits Home for Breakout Receiver

The New England Patriots are getting closer to putting A.J. Brown back in their offense.

For Kyle Williams, it means a great deal, as the second-year receiver grew up watching Brown.

So, coming off the most productive game of his NFL career, Williams is looking forward to seeing the veteran go to work alongside him.

“I’ve been wanting to see AJ play all year,” Williams said Wednesday, per NBC 10’s Nicole Menner. “Somebody I grew up watching so I’m definitely ready to see him put on that jersey and go to work.”

Menner also reported that Brown was all smiles at practice. His teammates have reason to share that enthusiasm, although New England still has time to go before the receiver can suit up for a game.

Williams Welcomes Brown Back After Breakout Performance

Williams’ excitement lands at a eye-catching time in his own development.

He caught three passes for a career-high 91 yards in Sunday’s 45-17 win over the Las Vegas Raiders, including a 34-yard touchdown and a 49-yard reception, per the team’s game notes.

The touchdown continued an intriguing trend. Each of his first four NFL touchdown receptions covered at least 30 yards. His performance demonstrated to New England the damage he can do downfield when the passing game connects.

Head coach Mike Vrabel addressed Williams’ confidence Wednesday, emphasizing that the receiver should focus on creating separation, handling his assignment and staying prepared for opportunities.

Vrabel’s message was that production can follow when those details are consistent.

“It was great to see him be able to make those plays down the field,” Vrabel said in his Wednesday press conference. “Hopefully, that’ll continue to translate.”

Brown’s presence stresses defense with a playmaker to account for, potentially creating exception environments for Williams to build on that performance. How opponents divide their coverage will help determine where those chances appear.

Brown’s Practice Return Serves Advantage to Patriots

Brown was listed as a limited participant Wednesday because of his ankle injury on the official injury report.

His return opened a 21-day practice window, giving the Patriots time to evaluate him before activating him from injured reserve. Vrabel said the team would assess whether Brown was ready in the coming days rather than commit swiftly to a game return.

Therefore, his availability for Sunday’s matchup against the New York Jets isn’t detemined. Returning to practice is progress, and playing requires the ensuing decision.

Quarterback Drake Maye explained Wednesday how Brown’s presence can benefit the other pass catchers. He compared defensive attention on a top receiver to basketball teams doubling a star and leaving openings elsewhere.

“I think it definitely opens up other parts of the field and other parts of the game for guys,” Maye said in his Wednesday media session.

Maye also said he wants to let the defense guide his decisions, taking the first open receiver and not approaching every play determined to target Brown.

That possibility is appealing after the Patriots generated 536 yards and 29 first downs against Las Vegas. An offense with that level of productivity missing an established weapon can’t be worse with that exceptional player back (albeit some initial growing pains).

Williams has shown he can shell out explosive plays. And as of this week, he’s eager to share the field with someone he spent years watching make them.