Patriots Blowout Resurfaces With NFL Punishment of Raiders’ Maxx Crosby

The New England Patriots notched a convincing victory over the Las Vegas Raiders last Sunday.

Nearly a week later, the NFL has handed Las Vegas’ prime defensive star an expensive reminder of the defeat.

It was defensive end Maxx Crosby who was fined $23,882 for impermissible use of his helmet during New England’s 45-17 victory on Oct. 11 at Gillette Stadium.

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported the punishment on Saturday, Oct. 17, sharing footage of the incident that drew a penalty early in the contest.

The infraction occurred after Drake Maye connected with DeMario Douglas for a 35-yard touchdown that gave New England its first points of the afternoon.

Per the official play-by-play, Crosby received a 15-yard unnecessary roughness penalty with 11:23 remaining in the opening quarter. Officials enforced the penalty on the ensuing kickoff.

Crosby’s Patriots Penalty Draws $23,882 Fine

Crosby’s fine matches the amount listed for a first offense involving impermissible use of the helmet or launching under the NFL’s published fine schedule.

That category has a standard fine of $23,882 for an initial violation and $47,762 for a second offense.

The NFL reviews potential violations after each game, including plays that officials penalized and incidents that went unflagged. Players receive an explanation of the infraction and an opportunity to challenge the punishment.

The veteran finished with one assisted tackle and zero sacks, per his official Raiders game log.

That production was significant given how much attention New England devoted to Crosby.

Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel had warned earlier in the week about Crosby’s ability to move across the defensive front and create problems for opposing offensive lines.

Instead, New England limited his influence as Maye put up a career performance.

The quarterback completed 26 of 34 passes for 374 yards and four touchdowns, adding another score on the ground. New England amassed 536 yards of offense and allowed only one sack.

The Patriots’ success against Crosby proved to be one of the defining elements of their lopsided victory.

Vrabel Lauds Patriots’ Effort Against Crosby

Following the win, Vrabel was specifically asked how New England managed to keep Crosby from becoming a big-time factor.

The Patriots coach directed his attention toward the offensive line.

“I’m just proud of our offensive line,” Vrabel said during his Oct. 11 postgame news conference.

Vrabel credited the unit’s understanding of the protection plan and its ability to give Maye room to operate, even as injuries forced adjustments during the contest.

Veteran right tackle Morgan Moses played an important role in that effort.

In his film review for Patriots.com, Evan Lazar noted that Moses allowed three pressures against Crosby while battling through a foot injury.

New England also provided blocking assistance to handle the Raiders’ most dangerous pass rusher, allowing Maye to attack downfield without facing relentless pressure.

The performance was necessary because the Patriots lost starting left tackle Will Campbell to a knee injury during the game. Rookie Caleb Lomu stepped into the lineup as New England continued piling up points.

Crosby’s fine adds a disciplinary setback to an downtrodden afternoon for Las Vegas.

The Raiders will attempt to rebound against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Oct. 18. On the other hand, New England turns its attention toward an AFC East matchup with the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium.