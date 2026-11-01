Is Patriots Key Defensive Starter Playing Against Dolphins? Injury News Disclosed

The New England Patriots are getting a starting cornerback back for their AFC East matchup against the Miami Dolphins.

Carlton Davis III is officially active Sunday, Nov. 1, ending a three-game absence caused by a neck injury.

Patriots.com’s Evan Lazar confirmed Davis’ availability in his game-day analysis, giving New England a welcome defensive reinforcement as its offense deals with several absences.

Davis’ return also gives the Patriots a chance to put their preferred cornerback combination on the field after injuries repeatedly disrupted that group through the opening seven games.

Patriots’ Carlton Davis Cleared After Full Week of Practice

Davis entered the weekend with a questionable designation despite participating fully in all three practices.

Per New England’s official injury report, Davis was a full participant Wednesday, Thursday and Friday while continuing to be listed with the neck injury. He remained questionable on Saturday’s updated report before being cleared for the Miami matchup.

The veteran missed four of New England’s previous six games, including each of its last three, Lazar reported.

His official team statistics show three appearances and three starts entering Sunday, with 16 tackles and one pass defended. His most recent appearance came in the Week 4 victory over the Buffalo Bills, when he recorded five tackles.

The Patriots’ team biography credits him with starting all 17 regular-season games in 2025, finishing with 69 tackles and 10 passes defended. He also started all four postseason games, recording 20 tackles, two interceptions and four passes defended.

Both postseason interceptions came in New England’s divisional-round matchup against the Houston Texans.

Davis Reunites Patriots’ Rarely Available Cornerback Trio

The clearest measure of Davis’ absence is how little time New England’s top three cornerbacks have spent together.

Citing Next Gen Stats, Lazar reported that Davis, Christian Gonzalez and Marcus Jones shared the field for only 54 defensive snaps before Sunday. That accounted for just 12.9% of New England’s defensive plays.

The same trio played together on 51.5% of the Patriots’ defensive snaps in 2025. Davis’ neck problem and Gonzalez’s shoulder injury have limited their opportunities to recreate that continuity this season.

Their reunion could be especially valuable with New England missing key offensive contributors.

The Patriots’ official inactive list includes A.J. Brown and TreVeyon Henderson. Brown was ruled out with ankle and knee injuries, and Henderson was sidelined by an illness, according to the injury report.