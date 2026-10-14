Patriots Reveal Mixed Injury News on Top 2 CBs Before Jets Game

The New England Patriots have a positive development with their No. 1 cornerback Wednesday.

The update on the other half of their starting duo was the opposite.

Christian Gonzalez will practice Oct. 14 as New England begins preparations for the New York Jets, head coach Mike Vrabel announced. Boston Herald reporter Doug Kyed reported the news shortly after Vrabel spoke.

Meanwhile, Carlton Davis III will remain sidelined. MassLive’s Mark Daniels reported Wednesday that Davis won’t participate as he continues dealing with a neck injury.

Gonzalez and Davis both missed Sunday’s 45-17 win over the Las Vegas Raiders, leaving the Patriots without their two starting outside cornerbacks.

Gonzalez Takes Biggest Step Yet in Shoulder Recovery

Gonzalez hasn’t taken a practice rep since injuring his shoulder against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 3.

The issue forced him to miss New England’s 29-26 road victory against the Buffalo Bills and kept him out again against Las Vegas. The Patriots ruled Gonzalez out after he sat out every practice leading into the Raiders game.

That’s particularly noteworthy considering how little clarity New England surfaced last week. Vrabel stopped short of providing a timeline, while Gonzalez declined to discuss specifics about his shoulder when approached in the locker room.

The Patriots have a lot of resources tied to Gonzalez after signing the 24-year-old to a four-year extension worth up to $135 million in September. His presence also affords the defense much more flexibility on the outside.

New England described Gonzalez as the player who “headlines” its cornerback room entering the season after his standout 2025 playoff run, which included a game-sealing interception in the AFC Championship Game.

Getting him back onto the field Wednesday doesn’t mean he will suit up Sunday. His workload — and how his shoulder responds afterward — should float true clues on his status.

Davis III Remains Sidelined Ahead of Jets Game

The outlook is murkier with Davis.

The veteran missed all three practices last week with the neck injury before New England listed him as out against Las Vegas. Gonzalez, Davis, Karon Prunty and Channing Canada all sat out the victory, leaving the Patriots severely depleted at cornerback.

When healthy, Davis has been an important complement to Gonzalez. The Patriots signed him as a free agent in March 2025, and he responded by starting all 17 regular-season games last year. He also intercepted two passes during New England’s divisional-round playoff victory over Houston, via his Patriots biography.

New England’s secondary survived without either starter against Las Vegas. The upcoming matchup provides grounds to want reinforcements.

The Patriots host the Jets on Oct. 18, with Garrett Wilson presenting the most obvious challenge on the perimeter.

New England still has several days to determine whether either starting corner is ready for that assignment.

For Gonzalez, Wednesday provides a step forward.

As for Davis, the waiting continues.